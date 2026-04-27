GOPIO, In Letter To President Trump, Condemns Attack At White House Correspondents Dinner

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The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin, a non-partisan community organization, sent a letter to the White House following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton April 25, 2026.

“On behalf of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), we write to unequivocally condemn any act of violence or terrorism directed against you or any elected official of the United States,” the letter said. It expressed deep concern and relief that the person who perpetrated the attack, Cole Thomas Allen, was apprehended and hoped justice would be carried out. “Such acts have no place in a democratic society and must be firmly rejected by all,” it added, going on to emphasize GOPIO’s commitment to principles of democracy, rule of law, and peaceful civic engagement.

“Violence or intimidation against public leaders not only threatens individual safety but also undermines the institutions that uphold democratic governance,” said GOPIO, wishing the Preside3nt “continued strength and success.”

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GOPIO also sent a letter at the same time to the White House “exressing strong concern and protest regarding rhetoric endorsed on April 23, 2026. The communication addresses the promotion of remarks attributed to Michael Savage, which characterized India and China in derogatory terms and questioned the legitimacy of legal and birthright citizenship for Asian Americans.”

The organization maintained that the “economic reality stands in stark contrast to such narratives,” and went on to praise the Indian American community’s achievements and success in the US, as well as those of the Chinese American community. The letter was signed by GOPIO Chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham and President Prakash Shah.