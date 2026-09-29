GOPIO Announces 2026 Biennial Convention in Mumbai, Calls for Award Nominations

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The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) is pleased to announce that its 2026 Biennial Convention and Conference will be held December 18–20, 2026, at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai.

The three-day global gathering will bring together leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, academics, scientists, young achievers, community leaders, and prominent members of the Indian diaspora from around the world to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and strengthen connections between the global Indian diaspora and India, a press release from GOPIO said.

The theme of the convention is, “VIKASANA – Diaspora for Developed India.” The conference will explore opportunities to connect the worldwide Indian diaspora with India’s growing ecosystem of technology, capital, startups, mentors, and incubators.

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A parallel series of sessions will focus on important diaspora issues and emerging leaders, including: NRIs and PIOs Working Together to Achieve Common Goals; Diaspora Women and Their Growing Contributions Across Sectors; GOPIO Academic Council Roundtable; Diaspora Youth and Young Achievers; and Diaspora Seniors – Ageing Gracefully.

Those interested in serving as a speaker or panelist in any of the conference sessions are invited to contact gopio@optonline.net.

GOPIO Awards – Call for Nominations

The convention will culminate in a GOPIO Awards Banquet on the evening of December 19, honoring outstanding NRIs and People of Indian Origin (PIOs) who have distinguished themselves in the following fields: Science and engineering; Technology and innovation; Medicine and healthcare; Law; Business and entrepreneurship; Arts and literature; Performing arts; Public service; and Entertainment.

GOPIO will also recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding community service.

Nominations should include a brief biography highlighting the nominee’s major achievements, honors and awards, community or public service, and complete contact information. Deadline for nominations: October 10, 2026. Please submit nominations to gopiointl.awards@gmail.com.

Registration and Sponsorship

Participants can register for the convention and obtain information about convention fees and brochure sponsorship opportunities through the registration link: GOPIO 2026 Convention Registration and Sponsorship (https://forms.gle/BDCvJUXriwVV572D9).