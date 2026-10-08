Google Launches ‘Universal’ Gemini AI Agent for Workplace

Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced a “universal” Gemini agent for the workplace, ramping up competition with OpenAI, Anthropic PBC and Microsoft Corp. for corporate customers.

The artificial intelligence tool can be used for a range of tasks, from answering questions to content creation and coding, the company said on Thursday. The Gemini agent operates inside a range of Google apps, including Gmail, Drive, Docs and Calendar, Google said.

“It chooses the best model for the job, has built-in cost controls, and most importantly, has the security, administration and governance required by your company,” Google Cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian said in a blog post announcing the new agent.

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Google needs to launch products that appeal to lucrative enterprise customers in order to recoup its investment of hundreds of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure. The company is in a heated race with Anthropic, OpenAI, Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft to become the go-to platform for worker tasks.

Alphabet shares gained about 1.5% before the markets opened in New York.