Google-backed Indian space startup raises $100 million in latest funding round

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Sept 7 (Reuters) – Indian space tech startup Pixxel said on Monday it had raised $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Singapore state investor Temasek and British space-technology venture firm Seraphim, marking the single-largest funding round by a space technology company in India.

Google -backed Pixxel’s latest round included existing investors Radical Ventures and growX Ventures, as well as new investors 360 ONE Asset and IMM Investment, bringing its total funding to $195 million, the company said.

Pixxel is one of the Indian space startups that emerged after the government opened the sector to private players. Founded by Awais Ahmed, Pixxel began with hyperspectral satellites that could reveal information about the Earth’s surface beyond what conventional imagery could capture.

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Since then, it has expanded its scope to include Aurora, its Earth intelligence software, and satellite systems for both commercial and sovereign space missions. Together, these form the core of Pixxel’s planetary infrastructure vision, connecting sensors, software, and space systems to help governments, industries, and institutions turn Earth observation into actionable intelligence, its statement said.

The fresh capital will help Pixxel expand its sensing capabilities through its Honeybee satellite constellation and high-resolution optical imaging satellites, while further developing Aurora as a platform that combines these datasets into decision-ready insights.