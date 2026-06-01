Global Indian Diaspora Alliance (GLO-INDIA) Hosts First “Icons of Impact Gala” in New Jersey

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The organization, Global Indian Diaspora Alliance, GLO-INDIA, held its inaugural “Icons of Impact Gala” May 29, 2026, to honor community leaders and those who have significantly contributed to society in various ways.

The lamp-lighting ceremony, which jumpstarted the event, was led by Dr. Rajeev Mehta, Chairman of GLO-INDIA; H. S. Panaser, President of GLO-INDIA; Dinesh Mittal, Co-Chairman of GLO-INDIA; and Rajlaxmi Kadam, Consul (Trade), Consulate General of India, New York, representing Ambassador Binaya S. Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York.

The evening was emceed by Ajooni Kaur (Sanofi) and Alicia Kaur (Columbia University).

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Following the Pledge of Allegiance, guests stood for the National Anthems of the United States of America and the Republic of India, performed by Alicia Kaur, a former X-Factor participant. Her stirring rendition of both national anthems was one of the evening’s most memorable moments and received enthusiastic appreciation from the audience, organizers said in the press release.

Welcoming remarks were delivered by Dr. Rajeev Mehta, Chairman of GLO-INDIA, H. S. Panaser and Rajlaxmi Kadam, who spoke about the growing influence of the Indian diaspora and the importance of leadership, service, innovation, and global collaboration.

Among the speakers at the event was Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Padma Shri recipient and Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold.

GLO-INDIA “Icons of Impact” Honorees

The Global Indian Diaspora Alliance honored an “exceptional group of leaders whose achievements have made a significant impact across business, healthcare, science, technology, public policy, agriculture, and community service,” the press release said.

Roop Singh – Chief Executive Officer, Version 1, Ireland; former CEO, Birla Group.

Dr. Navneet Puri – Distinguished Pharmaceutical Scientist and former Board Director, Pfizer.

Dr. Pardeep Gupta – Burroughs Wellcome Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Suneil Pariek – Distinguished Healthcare Leader recognized for his contributions to

medical excellence and community service.

Dr. Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan – Internationally recognized Economist and Strategy Leader.

Prof. Om Parkash Dhankher – Professor of Agricultural Biotechnology, University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Puneet Ahluwalia – Founding Partner, New World Strategies; former Member of the Asian Advisory Committee to President Donald Trump (2016).

Dr. Sparshil Patel – Compassionate Healthcare Leader dedicated to advancing patient care and community wellness.

Dr. Sumul N. Raval – World-renowned Neuro-Oncologist and leader in brain cancer treatment and research.

Srujal Parikh – Past President and Board Trustee, Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), and prominent community leader.

Ajit Mannon – Chief Global Commercial Data, Digital and AI Officer, Johnson & Johnson.

“These distinguished honorees exemplify the spirit of leadership, innovation, service, and excellence that the GLO-INDIA “Icons of Impact” Awards seek to celebrate,” the host organization said. “Their accomplishments continue to inspire future generations and strengthen the global influence of the Indian diaspora.”

Icons of Public Service and Legislative Leadership

GLO-INDIA was also privileged to recognize distinguished elected officials as Icons of Public Service and Legislative Leadership for their unwavering commitment to public service, community development, diversity, and civic engagement.

Special messages and congratulations were received from the Honorable Governor of New Jersey, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, and the Honorable Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York, recognizing the achievements of the honorees and applauding GLO-INDIA’s efforts to strengthen and empower the global Indian diaspora.

Proclamations and citations were presented by:

Senator Linda Greenstein

• Senator Vin Gopal

• Senator Patrick Diegnan

• Assemblyman Sterley Stanley

• Assemblyman Balvir Singh

• Mayor Samip Joshi

• Mayor Neena Singh

• Mayor Hemant Marathe

The event was also attended by Commissioner Shanti Narra,

While representatives from TiE and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) were unable to attend due to prior commitments, GLO-INDIA said it sincerely appreciates their continued support and goodwill.

GLO-India extended a special note of gratitude to Dr. Manjeet K. Panaser, President of the Women’s Council, whose leadership and support helped contribute to the success of the event. It also thanked Ajooni Kaur and Alicia Kaur for their “outstanding contributions as emcees and performers.” GLO-INDIA thanked Raj Tiwari “for his tireless dedication, hard work, and commitment” in helping make the inaugural Icons of Impact Gala a success.