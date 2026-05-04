Global Film & Music Festival USA 2026 Lights Up Bensenville, Ill.

Bensenville, Illinois: Global Film & Music Festival USA 2026 brought cinematic brilliance and cultural vibrancy to Bensenville, as it hosted its much-anticipated 2026 screenings and awards event on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the historic Center Theatre.

Held from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the festival gathered filmmakers, musicians, industry professionals, and art enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds, creating an immersive platform that celebrated independent artistic excellence from across the globe. The Global Film & Musical Festival stood out as a dynamic and meaningful platform that celebrates cinematic excellence and cultural diversity through thoughtfully curated film screenings and artistic recognition. The event featured remarkable screenings that captivated audiences, showcasing compelling stories and creative expressions from various parts of the world. From powerful narratives to visually stunning productions, the festival highlighted the importance of independent cinema in shaping global conversations and promoting artistic freedom.

- ADVERTISEMENT - The prestigious occasion was elevated by the presence of Guest of Honor Iftekhar Shareef, a distinguished community leader, social activist, businessman, and philanthropist, and former President of Federation of Indian Associations of Chicago Estd.1980. His participation added immense significance to the festival, reflecting his continued dedication to supporting arts, culture, and community empowerment. His presence underscored the importance of cultural initiatives that unite communities and inspire creative growth. A defining highlight of the festival was the recognition of outstanding achievement in filmmaking. The film “Pyaari Tarawali” was honored with the Best Film Award, celebrating excellence in storytelling, direction, and cinematic impact. Congratulations to Dolly Tomar for this remarkable accomplishment.The award was proudly received by Khurram Syed of Omsheel Productions, marking a proud milestone for the team and recognizing their dedication to meaningful cinema and creative storytelling on an international platform. This recognition reinforced the festival’s commitment to honoring powerful narratives and supporting filmmakers who bring unique and impactful stories to global audiences.

Beyond film screenings, the event featured music video showcases, an engaging awards ceremony, and valuable networking opportunities. These elements created a vibrant environment where filmmakers, musicians, and creative professionals could connect, collaborate, and inspire one another. The festival is not merely an entertainment event—it represents a growing cultural movement that nurtures creativity and builds bridges between communities through the universal language of art. The Global Film & Musical Festival holds profound importance in today’s interconnected world: