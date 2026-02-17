Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin hosts successful 16th Annual Conference; Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh elected President

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Annual Conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, GAPIO, took place in the Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, February 14-15, 2026. It brought together more than 480 delegates, including eminent physicians, academicians, researchers, policymakers and healthcare innovators from across India and around the globe.

GAPIO represents an estimated 1.4 million Indian physicians in 59 countries.

Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, a US-based allergist and immunologist, as well as philanthropist, and businessman who is Chairman of the media outlets Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold, took over as President of GAPIO, at the Conference.

As a founding member of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, AAPI, Dr. Parikh dwelt on his experience focusing on the priorities of physicians and how that will play into his effort to further GAPIO’s vision and expand global partnerships and academic exchanges.

“Over more than four decades as a physician in the United States, I have worked to help young Indian physicians reach greater heights in their training and professionalism, and life goals,” he said, adding, “Now I have the great opportunity to globalize these initiatives; to more strongly connect Indian physicians around the world in service of humanity.”

He reiterated that the momentum generated in Indore would translate into tangible global health initiatives in the coming year, for the benefit of India and other nations.

The Chief Guest at the 16th Annual Conference was India’s Member of Parliament from Indore Shankar Lalwani, who along with Dr. Parikh, presented awards to distinguished achievers in various categories.

Centered on the theme “Advanced Healthcare: Addressing the Future of Global Health Challenges,” the conference focused on forward-looking strategies to anticipate emerging global health issues, integrate technological innovation, and redefine modern healthcare delivery systems.

The scientific conclave on the opening day featured sessions ranging from Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Endocrinology, Obesity and Vaccination, to Urology, Hepatology, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, and Integrative Healthcare. More than 50 Indian and international faculty members presented cutting-edge research, minimally invasive advancements, preventive strategies and multidisciplinary approaches, generating interesting academic discussions and knowledge-sharing among participants.

The evening’s Gala Dinner and Healthcare Awards Ceremony celebrated excellence in medicine and leadership. Honours were conferred across ten categories, recognizing outstanding clinicians, innovators, young achievers, and global contributors whose dedication continues to elevate standards of patient care.

On the second day, parallel specialty summits in Nutrition and Physiotherapy highlighted the growing importance of preventive and rehabilitative care.

The Nutrition Summit was led by Santosh Yadav, recipient of India’s National Adventure Award (1994) and Padma Shri (2000) awardee and the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest twice, who attended as Chief Guest.

She drew parallels between physical endurance and preventive health, and emphasiaed the importance of discipline, resilience and holistic well-being in achieving both personal and public health milestones. The Nutrition Summit explored longevity science, obesity management, pediatric and renal nutrition, neuro-nutrition, and lifestyle strategies in the GLP-1 era, while the Physiotherapy Summit focused on technology-driven therapeutic models, pelvic floor health and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation.

Past President of GAPIO Dr Anupam Sibal, stressed how the organization continues to serve as a powerful global bridge connecting Indian-origin physicians across continents to collectively shape the future of healthcare. He said the Indore conference symbolized the strength of academic diplomacy and collaborative excellence.

Immediate Past President Dr Nandakumar Jairam highlighted the importance of continuity in leadership and the sustained commitment of GAPIO toward ethical practice, academic excellence and policy advocacy. He noted that the scale and quality of participation reflected the growing influence of the organization worldwide.

Vice President Dr Rohini Sridhar underscored the increasing role of multidisciplinary collaboration, especially in preventive healthcare domains such as nutrition and physiotherapy, adding that integrated care models represent the future of sustainable healthcare systems.

Secretary General Dr Abhijat Sheth lauded the overwhelming delegate response and meticulous organization, affirming that GAPIO 2026 set new benchmarks in academic programming, global participation and strategic dialogue.

2026 GAPIO Awardees Recognized at the 16th Annual Conference



Distinguished Clinician category:

I. A. Modi Award was presented to Dr. C V Harinarayan, Director, Institute of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Thyroid and Osteoporosis Disorders, Sakra World Hospitals, Bangalore, Karnataka..

GAPIO Surgical Excellence Award was presented to Dr. Vinay Kumar Kapoor, Surgical Gastroenterology (GI &HPB Surgery), Mahatma Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (MGMCH), Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences & Technology (MGUMST), Jaipur.

GAPIO Excellence in Diagnostics Award was presented to Dr. Subhash Chandra Parija, Tropical Medicine and Microbiology, National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), New Delhi..

GAPIO Excellence in Radiology/Radiation Therapy Award was presented to Dr. Ravi Kapoor, Radio-Diagnosis, Director, City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt. Ltd., Delhi.

Young Clinician category