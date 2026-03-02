GirishGPO relaunches website aimed at entrepreneurs and business investors

- ADVERTISEMENT -



DES PLAINES, Ill. — GirishGPO Services Inc has relaunched its website, GirishGPO.com, positioning itself as a “wholesaler of businesses” offering opportunities for entrepreneurs, business owners and individual investors.

The Des Plaines-based company said the redesigned platform connects subscribers with opportunities to start new businesses, invest in passive and active ventures, and access products and services from vetted vendors at discounted rates.

The relaunch includes a limited-time promotion offering free subscriptions for individuals and discounted subscription rates for business owners and entrepreneurs, according to the company.

GirishGPO.com promotes what it describes as lesser-known business and investment opportunities that fall outside the awareness of many prospective entrepreneurs. The company said the ventures highlighted on the platform are designed to be simple to operate while offering strong potential returns.

Subscribers also gain access to an expanding network of vendors providing products and services at special pricing. The website includes a section for businesses interested in applying to become vendors. The company said it is seeking high-quality businesses, preferably those with a national footprint.

The platform is intended for consumer and business entrepreneurs interested in passive, active or hybrid business models, the company said.

The company was founded by Girish Ray, who began his career as a pharmacist and later owned and operated six pharmacies in the Chicago area. He went on to establish Dawn Pharmaceutical Distribution Company, which he said grew into a national distributor of generic prescription drugs with multiple warehouses and international offices.

Ray’s background includes logistics, corporate purchasing, sales and marketing, profit and loss management, and corporate accounting. He has received business honors including Businessman of the Year and was a runner-up for an Entrepreneur of the Year award sponsored by Merrill Lynch, GQ magazine and Bank of America.

Ray said his business and international travel experiences inspired the creation of GirishGPO as a platform to broaden access to business ownership and investment opportunities.