Get Ready to Shine!  Desi Talk Chicago’s 6th Annual Diwali Mela

Presented by Parikh Worldwide Media, the largest Indian-American media group in the United States, this year’s Diwali Mela Chicago 2025 will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the National India Hub, located at 930 National Parkway, Schaumburg, IL.

With thousands of visitors expected from across the Midwest, the Mela promises to be one of the most anticipated South Asian cultural events of the year, offering a full day of live entertainment, authentic cuisine, shopping, and family-friendly fun — all wrapped in the warm glow of Diwali.

A Cultural Spectacle of Light and Togetherness:The Diwali Mela has become a flagship community celebration since its inception, growing in size and scale each year. Following the tremendous success of the 2022 edition held in Naperville — which featured appearances by the Consul General of India, Chicago, elected officials, and Bollywood guests — the 2025 celebration will deliver an even larger, more immersive experience for all ages.

“This Mela is more than just a festival — it’s a celebration of identity, belonging, and the stories that connect generations of the Indian diaspora.”said Dr Sudhir Parikh,Founder, Chairman and Publisher of Parikh Worldwide Media and ITV Gold

“Our mission is to bring the full flavor and joy of Diwali to the heart of the Midwest,” said Ilayas Quraishi, COO of Parikh Worldwide Media and ITV Gold.

Highlights of Diwali Mela Chicago 2025:The day-long festival will feature a dynamic lineup of performances, contests, and cultural showcases, including:Live music and dance performances from acclaimed local and national artists.Dance competitions for youth and adult categories, spotlighting community talent.Fashion shows highlighting traditional and contemporary South Asian attire.Vendor booths offering jewelry, clothing, crafts, and home décor.Authentic Indian food and sweets, plus festive snacks and beverages.Interactive family activities, including Mehndi (henna), games, and DJ entertainment

In addition to the dazzling entertainment, the Mela offers a unique opportunity for cultural exchange — connecting people from diverse backgrounds through art, tradition, and shared celebration.

Showcasing Community Talent and Heritage: At the core of Diwali Mela Chicago lies a deep commitment to showcasing local talent and cultural pride. Dance academies, cultural organizations, and youth groups from across the Midwest will take the stage to present captivating performances inspired by India’s rich artistic traditions.

Participants will compete across multiple age groups — from Minor to Adult — with top performers recognized for their excellence, creativity, and cultural representation.

Event Details: 6th Annual Diwali Mela Chicago 2025. Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025. Time: 1:00 PM – 8:30 PM.Venue: National India Hub, 930 National Parkway, Schaumburg, IL

A Celebration for All:From the aroma of fresh Indian delicacies to the rhythm of Bollywood beats, Diwali Mela Chicago 2025 promises a feast for the senses and a celebration of unity. The event welcomes people of all backgrounds to join in this colorful, joyful experience that honors Diwali’s timeless message — the triumph of light over darkness, and community over division.

Come celebrate Diwali in grand style — with music, dance, food, and lights — right here in Schaumburg. Experience the sights, sounds, and spirit of India at Diwali Mela Chicago 2025, where tradition meets festivity under one luminous sky.

Media Contact:Parikh Worldwide Media info@diwalimelachicago.com

