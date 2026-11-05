George Mason U celebrates the naming of the Anil and Anupama Sharma Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

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The Costello College of Business at George Mason University, on October 29, 2026, formally celebrated the naming of the Anil and Anupama Sharma Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

According to a news release November 3, from GMU, the Sharma Center has fueled the growth of the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem since it was established in 2014.

“The Sharmas’ naming gift elevates the center even further, strengthening its ability to help Costello students turn vision into action,” the University said. A month earlier in September, the Sharma family, Costello and university leadership, friends, and community supporters gathered at the center’s headquarters in Enterprise Hall on the Fairfax Campus for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

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At the October 29 event held in Fuse at Mason Square, a formal program, dubbed “The Spark of Innovation,” was held, headlined by remarks from Joe Tannery, executive director of the Sharma Center. Tannery thanked the Sharmas for their support. “Every entrepreneur needs vision and action. Thank you for believing in us and being a champion for us,” Tannery said.

“This entity, this center, is for the student with an idea who doesn’t know where to begin,” said George Mason University President Gregory Washington in his speech.

“We want this center to help to create a local Silicon Valley right here in Northern Virginia,” Anil Sharma said addressing the audience.

Anil Sharma arrived in the United States from India in 1997 with just $100 in his pocket, the news release says. He founded 22nd Century Technologies later that year. That consulting company now employs more than 6,000 people across the country.

“Success is not just about me,” Anil Sharma said. “It’s about so many people who have helped me to reach here. It’s about this country. America has given me opportunities to take the risk and build the business I was able to build. And this is now my time to give back and help many others to do the same.”

Dean Ajay Vinzé described the Center’s mission as one on “social entrepreneurship.”

“It is also very much into tech entrepreneurship. And it’s also into how do you really bring together the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem with George Mason under a common body or a common umbrella,” Vinze added.

The panel discussion featured Dean Vinzé; Anil Sharma; Jennifer Taylor, MBA ’98, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council; and Khaled Alkurd, BS Accounting and Business Analytics ’26, and MS Accounting Analytics and Forensic Accounting student.

Trishana Bowden, vice president of Advancement and Alumni Relations and president of the GMU Foundation, thanked Anil and Anupama Sharma. Sumeet Shrivastava, MBA ’94, rector of the GMU Board of Visitors and president and CEO of Unissant Inc., gave the closing speech.