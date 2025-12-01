Ganesh Temple celebrates Thanksgiving

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Hindu Temple Society of North America’s Sri Maha Vallabha Ganapati Devasthanam, known as the Ganesh Temple, hosted a Thanksgiving Cultural Program last week, featuring music, acting, and dance performances from volunteers of all ages, who provide social and community services in Flushing, Queens.

Attended by community leaders, city officials and invited guests, the event commemorated the importance of volunteering, celebrating community-connectedness, and the spirit of giving back during the holiday season.

Established in 1977, the Ganesh Temple is known for providing traditional Indian culture, food, architecture, teachings, and religious prayers.



The temple’s president, Dr. Uma Mysorekar, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement and Excellence in Leadership Award by the Arts4All Foundation for her longstanding commitment to advancing human rights, healthcare, women’s empowerment, religious freedom, spiritual education, South Asian American activism, and philanthropy.

Giving the award, Dr. Sumita SenGupta, the founder of the Arts4All Foundation, said, “It is both my honor and privilege to present Dr. Uma Mysorekar with the Lifetime Achievement and Excellence in Leadership Award, as the Ganesha Temple and she embody the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday through selfless service, compassion, and tireless dedication to helping our community and world.”

Accepting the award, Mysorekar said, “This award is a testament to the invaluable efforts of our volunteers and devotees who demonstrate what we can achieve when we come together with the shared purpose of building lasting contributions to our community.”

Congratulating Mysorekar and the Ganesh Temple, New York State Senator John C. Liu said, “Both Dr. Uma Mysorekar and Dr. Sumita SenGupta are exemplary leaders in our community who are providing a helping hand not only on Thanksgiving but throughout the year.”

Council member Sandra Ung spoke about the importance of thanksgiving and congratulated Mysorekar on receiving the honor and for her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to uplifting the Fluhing community.

Emcee Akshatha Nagatheepan spoke about the significance of Thanksgiving. The students of Sadhanalaya Dance School performed “Kolata,” a traditional folk dance from Karnataka, India.

The program also had Indian classical music performances from singer Divyameena Guhan, Anupama Komaravolu, who played the veena, and Kabilan Jegannathan, who played the mridangam. Mohana Sekhar directed a skit called “Thanksgiving: Gratitude Around the Table,” which was performed by the Senior Center Group and students of the Ganesha Patasala.