Gandhi’s Legacy Honored In Skokie, Illinois; Lal Bahadur Shastri Remembered

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Community observance at Heritage Park October 2, celebrated Gandhi’s 157th birth anniversary and recalled Shastri’s “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” message

The Gandhi Memorial Foundation of Chicago held its annual community observance on October 2 at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Heritage Park, along McCormick Boulevard in Skokie. The gathering marked the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and remembered former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on October 2.The Heritage Park statue was installed more than two decades ago through the efforts of community members and leaders.

Community members, civic leaders and guests gathered to honor both leaders and reflect on their enduring contributions. Special guests included India’s Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and India’s Consul General for the Midwest, Dr. M. Anand Prakash. Skokie Mayor Ann Tennes, Trustee Jim Iverson and Village Clerk Minal Desai also attended, a press release from Asian Media USA said.

Minister Goyal unfurled the Indian national flag and offered floral tributes at the 12-foot bronze statue of Gandhi. The program opened with the bhajan “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram,” led by Pramod Joshi of the Gandhi Memorial Foundation Board and a member of the Skokie Fine Arts Commission. Attendees also observed moments of silence and joined in devotional songs.

Dr. Vijay G. Prabhakar, vice president of the Gandhi Memorial Foundation, moderated the program. Dr. Santosh Kumar, the Foundation’s president and founder and executive director of Metropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS), welcomed the gathering alongside Foundation officers, trustees and community leaders.

Speakers reflected on Gandhi’s commitment to truth, nonviolence and peaceful resistance, and on the influence of his principles on India’s independence movement and campaigns for civil rights and social justice around the world. Pramod Joshi recalled his family’s freedom-fighter roots in Kheda district, where Gandhi had walked.

Ranjita spoke about connecting younger generations with India’s heritage. Ashraf Hashim of the Deewan community emphasized service as a measure of leadership, while Dr. Vasanthi Chakka, a granddaughter of a freedom fighter, spoke about preserving the path for future generations. Foundation founding secretary Babu Varma urged attendees to practice truth, nonviolence and service in everyday life.

The gathering also remembered Shastri’s leadership as prime minister from 1964 to 1966 and his enduring call, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”—“Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer”—recognizing the service of India’s armed forces and farmers.

In his remarks, Minister Goyal spoke about Gandhi’s concern for the most vulnerable and the importance of ensuring that no one is left behind. He also reflected on Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at Chicago’s 1893 World’s Parliament of Religions and his visit to Fullerton Hall at the Art Institute of Chicago earlier that day.

Dr. Kumar presented the MAFS Colors 2026 to Minister Goyal and Dr. M. Anand Prakash. She spoke about the importance of hard work, sincerity and service, and the affection Indian Americans carry for their heritage and homeland.

Suresh Bodiwala, is chairman of the Gandhi Memorial Foundation and founder of Asian Media USA, reflected on the significance of the observance: “Standing once again at the base of the Gandhi statue I helped safeguard as a trustee, I felt the quiet power of continuity. Events like this are not mere commemorations; they are living reminders that values outlast governments and generations.”