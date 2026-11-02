​Gandhi Samaj of South Gujarat Celebrates 38th Annual Diwali Gala In New Jersey

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The Gandhi Samaj of South Gujarat (GSSG), a non-profit community organization, celebrated its 38th Annual Diwali at Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, NJ, bringing together scores of community members and some high-profile guests.

Jayesh Gandhi, who has led the GSSG for 10 years, warmly welcomed the newly appointed executive leadership. He highlighted the organization’s key achievements during his decade-long tenure and expressed heartfelt gratitude to all members for their unwavering trust and support.

The organization officially announced the appointment of Rajan Ghayal as the new President, and Tejas Modi as the new Vice President.

Among those present at the event were ​Chief Guest Devendra Singh, Consul from the Consulate General of India in New York, and Rabbia Rosenberg from Edison, NJ, who addressed the audience, extending warm wishes for a Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year.

​Nitin Vyas, Public Relations Director of World Vegan Vision, WVV, briefed the gathering on the organization’s mission and initiatives. He formally introduced founders of WVV H.K. Shah and Malti Shah, highlighting their dedicated work and contributions.

H.K. Shah and Malti Shah were recognized and presented with awards honoring their outstanding community service and environmental advocacy.

Others who addressed the gathering were Dr. Kania, Mahesh Ratanji ( Ratan Hotel Group ) Jagruti Paanwala (Wealth Protection Strategy) and Donna Dave (Horizons insurance).

Some highlights of the evening were mMusical performances by Shila and Bimal; ​A dance performance by a local dance school. Emcee Eric Ratanji emceed the evening’s festivities. The event was coordinated by Ajay Gandhi and Chetna Gandhi.

​Guests enjoyed an array of healthy and vegan food options served during the event to which many attendees came in colorful traditional attire and enjoyed networking.