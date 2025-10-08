Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at Skokie Sculpture Park, Ill

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Skokie, IL – October 2, 2025: The Gandhi Memorial Foundation (GMF) of Skokie hosted a celebration at the Skokie Sculpture Park, marking the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi — the Father of the Nation, revered worldwide for his philosophy of non-violence, peace, and truth. The event paid tribute to Gandhiji’s enduring ideals and brought together more than 50 community leaders, seniors, and dignitaries in a moving reflection on his global influence.

Members of Metropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS) Chicago and Niles joined guests, including Dr. Santosh Kumar, Executive Director of MAFS and President of GMF; Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, Vice President of GMF; Consul General of India in Chicago Somnath Ghosh; Skokie Commissioner of Fine Arts Pramod Joshi; Skokie Police Chief Jesse Barnes; GMF Treasurer Dipti Shah; and GMF Secretary Shree Gurusamy.

Dr. Santosh Kumar opened the ceremony by expressing gratitude for Gandhiji’s everlasting contributions to humanity. She reminded the audience that in today’s climate of uncertainty, social division, and financial stress, Gandhiji’s teachings — rooted in truth, self-discipline, compassion, and simplicity — remain the foundation for a peaceful world. “Gandhiji’s principles of unity, equality, and service are needed now more than ever. Let us each commit to rebuilding our communities through his timeless message,” she said.

Indian Consul General Ghosh conveyed his greetings to the gathering and reflected on the continued global relevance of Gandhian philosophy in addressing modern challenges such as inequality, conflict, and environmental crises. “Mahatma Gandhi belongs not only to India but to all of humanity,” he said. “His ideals of empathy, tolerance, and social coexistence continue to illuminate the path toward a sustainable and just world.”

Vice President Dr. Vijay Prabhakar commended Dr. Kumar’s steadfast leadership in sustaining the Gandhi Memorial Foundation for more than two decades. He invited the audience to observe a minute of silence in memory of the late Dr. Shriram Sonty, former Vice President of GMF, who dedicated his life to spreading Gandhiji’s values through education and civic engagement.

Dr. Prabhakar extended gratitude to the Skokie Police Department for safeguarding the Gandhi statue at the Sculpture Park — a symbol of peace and resilience that has stood in the heart of the community for decades. Police Chief Jesse Barnes expressed his appreciation for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to community partnerships that promote harmony and mutual respect.

A highlight of the event was the introduction of Captain Arun Chakravati, a decorated veteran who lost his right limb while serving the nation. His powerful words, “The world needs transformation — to embrace one another and live in harmony regardless of color, caste, or race,” deeply resonated with attendees and underscored the inclusive spirit of Gandhiji’s vision.

Ninety-three-year-old Shashi Singh moved the audience as she recounted her memories of India’s independence movement. “The world must rediscover Gandhiji’s magic of harmony and peace,” she said. Fellow senior Mrs. Rujuta Pancholi spoke about Gandhiji’s emphasis on simplicity, right knowledge, and spiritual grounding as the moral compass for future generations.

The celebration featured bhajans — including “Vaishnav Jan To Tene Re Kahiye Re” and “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” — performed by Payel Ganguly and UMAS seniors Shashi Singh and Darshna Satyawadi.

Jahnvi Bavisi, director of the Adult Day Services (ADS) program at UMAS, invited participants to support the upcoming MAFS Annual Gala at The Matrix Club in Naperville on November 1, 2025. Proceeds from the event will help expand senior care and community service programs across Chicagoland.

The program concluded with a communal sharing of Indian snacks and conversations about Gandhiji’s teachings of truth, love, and service to humanity.

Founded in 1989, the Gandhi Memorial Foundation (GMF) of Skokie, Illinois is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi — peace, non-violence, equality, and truth — through education, community engagement, and cultural events.