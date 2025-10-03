Gandhi Jayanti celebrated across the US from New York to Seattle, Chicago to San Francisco

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Around the United States, on October 2, Indian Americans and non-resident Indians as well as friends of India joined in celebrating the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, affectionately referred to as Bapu and considered the Father of the Nation.

The Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and Indian Consulates hosted the annual event, as did the United Nations where the International Day of Non-Violence was observed under the auspices of the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

“In these dangerous and divided times, let us find the strength to follow his lead, end the suffering, advance diplomacy, heal divisions, and create a just, sustainable and peaceful world for all,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is quoted saying on the UN website. The event has been held at the UN since 2007, when 140 countries co-sponsored a resolution establishing the commemoration of the International Day of Non-Violence.

At the Indian Embassy, Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other embassy officials as well as members of the community paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation. The Embassy also hosted an event on September, 30, 2025 to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy in which the Indian diaspora, students, professionals, and friends of India came. Keynote speaker Srimati Karuna, director of the Gandhi Memorial Center, Bethesda, Maryland (USA) delivered a talk on “Gandhi’s life and Message” sharing anecdotes from his life, his inspirations and his vision for the world. Bhajans and songs followed.

At the Indian Consulate in New York, Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan visited Union Square in NYC to pay homage with members of the community, at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. CG Pradhan also went to the Gandhi Peace Garden at the State University of New York in Westbury and interacted with members of the university community.

In Seattle, The Seattle Consulate held Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Bellevue Public Library where Gandhiji’s statue is placed. It was attended by community members. Celebrations were also held at the Seattle Center, next to the Space Needle.

In addition, India Day jointly hosted by the Indian Consulate and the Gates Foundation was celebrated on Gandhi Jayanti. Held at the Gates Foundation, the event was attended by Bill Gates, and showcased Indian culture, arts, and cuisine, a press release from the Seattle Consulate said.

Addressing the gathering, Gates noted that it was symbolic to celebrate the day on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. “The ideals he championed, the equality and dignity of every persons, are foundational to the work we do,” he said, going on to praise India’s role in global innovation, its leadership in healthcare in the Global South. “We look forward to continuing to partner with India on its journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047.”