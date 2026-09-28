Fugitive Satinderjeet Singh, Also Known as Goldy Brar, Added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives

He was charged in federal court in Los Angeles with multiple violations to include:

racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations conspiracy;

conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion

conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

“Satinderjeep Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a dangerous individual, and the FBI and our partners have made it our priority to apprehend him, which is why we’re adding him to the FBI’s list of Top Ten fugitives and offering a reward of up to $1 million dollars for his capture,” said ADIC Grandy. “The amount of attention this list will bring to his face and description cannot be overstated; his photo will be found on every FBI-affiliated website and social media platform, and will be publicized on every phone around the world until he’s caught.”

On July 7, 2026, the U.S. attorney’s office announced the results of Operation Hardball and the unsealing of three indictments charging 37 defendants connected to three India-based transnational organized crime groups. The defendants were charged with a litany of criminal acts, including the assassination in Canada in 2023 of a prominent Indian political and religious figure.

“The inclusion of this defendant on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list underscores this administration’s determination to bring the full force of the law upon transnational criminal gangs,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. “Working together with law enforcement in Canada, Europe, and Asia, we will continue to hunt down thugs such as ‘Goldy Brar’ and ensure they never see the outside of a prison again.”

Operation Hardball is the result of a years-long federal investigation into Indian crime syndicates that engage in racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion, the trafficking of bulk quantities of narcotics across international borders, and other crimes around the world whose impact is especially felt in the Indian diaspora.

“Goldy Brar and his network have wreaked devastating havoc on countless lives—through high-profile murders, shootings, death threats, extortion, arson, and drug trafficking,” said Lisa Moreland, the deputy commissioner of federal policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). “His addition to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list speaks to the collective resolve to capture him. The RCMP is committed to continue working with partners in the FBI to bring Goldy Brar to justice.”

At the time of that announcement, 24 of the federal defendants were arrested or already in custody, but the FBI and our partners in the U.S. and abroad have captured four of the fugitive defendants. One has been determined to be deceased. We continue to seek an additional five, including Top Ten fugitive Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar. The other remaining fugitives are Major Singh, Sukhraj Singh Kang, No Name Given Kamal, and Gurpreet Singh.

One of the three indictments focused on the Bishnoi enterprise, for which Satinderjeep allegedly served as a leader.

The Bishnoi enterprise

Lawrence Bishnoi, a 33 year old from Punjab, India, is a gangster imprisoned in India, who was a self-styled university student leader before tiring of politics and allegedly turning himself and his followers to crime.

Bishnoi projected a public image of himself as a deeply religious “patriot” and used this public image to recruit members and associates to his crime syndicate in India, the U.S. and elsewhere.

In private, Bishnoi presided over a sweeping criminal enterprise that spanned multiple continents. Using contraband cellphones and other voice-over internet protocol devices smuggled into his jail cell, Bishnoi personally directed crimes committed by members and associates of his enterprise worldwide.

The Canadian government in September 2025 designated the Bishnoi enterprise as a terrorist entity.

To help manage the enterprise’s day-to-day operations, Bishnoi delegated control to trusted lieutenants, one of whom is Satinderjeet Singh. According to the indictment, Singh spoke for Bishnoi and helped direct the actions of members and associates of the Bishnoi enterprise worldwide.

This criminal gang engaged in violent activity in each country in which it operated, including the U.S., and used violence to cultivate a climate of fear, particularly in India and among Indian diaspora communities worldwide. The gang exploited this fear to extort its victims, hyping their violence and criminality through online videos and internet posts.

Among the crimes alleged in the indictment is the assassination of a prominent political and religious leader—identified in court documents as “H.S.N.” The leader is from India’s Punjab state and was living in Canada at the time of his death. Bishnoi and Singh are charged with ordering this assassination, which occurred when two gunmen shot and killed H.S.N. as he left a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on June 18, 2023.

From March 2024 to July 2025, the Bishnoi enterprise is alleged to have stolen approximately 520 kilograms (1,146.4 pounds) of cocaine in the greater Los Angeles area from rival drug trafficking gangs.

Satinderjeep Singh added to list

Singh is the 543rd addition to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Since the inception of the list in 1950, 28 defendants who committed crimes or are alleged to have committed crimes in the Los Angeles region were added to the list. Thirty-six defendants who committed crimes in other parts of the country have been arrested in Los Angeles.

Singh is considered to be extremely violent, armed, and dangerous. He is known to reside in California and various parts of Canada.

If anyone has information concerning Satinderjeet Singh, please contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The public is warned to avoid interaction with Singh. Instead, they should contact the FBI or law enforcement. You may provide information anonymously, and confidentiality is guaranteed.

The case against Singh and his co-defendants is being investigated by the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, with the assistance of multiple domestic and international partners.

Singh and his co-defendants are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Declan Conroy and Christopher Jones with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.