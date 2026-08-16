From Times Square to Seattle: Indian-American community marks India’s 80th Independence Day

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New York [US], August 16 (ANI): The Indian Tricolour flew across iconic landmarks on both coasts of the United States as the Indian-American diaspora and friends of India gathered to celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day.

In the heart of New York, Times Square transformed into a sea of saffron, white, and green. Consul General of India in New York, Ambassador Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, hoisted the National Flag at a grand event organized by the Federation of Indian Associations.

The gathering brought together members of the Indian-American community and US dignitaries. High-energy cultural performances showcased India’s heritage, and the enduring strength of the India-US strategic partnership.

In a post on X.com, the Indian Consulate called it “a spirited display of pride and unity.”

Additionally, CG Pradhan also led the official commemorations by unfurling the National Flag at the Consulate General of India (@IndiainNewYork). The ceremony was attended by New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, prominent members of the Indian-American community, and friends of India.

Notably, history was made as the Indian-American community achieved a Guinness World Record for the “Largest Flagpole Number,” commemorating both “India@80” and “America@250”. Organized by the Consulate General of India in partnership with FIA and supported by global technology company Zoho, the record-breaking feat brought together key leaders.

“Hon’ble Lt. Governor of New Jersey Dr. Dale G. Caldwell @DaleCaldwell, U.S. Congresswoman Analilia Mejia @Analilia_Meji, Consul General @binaysrikant76, Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai and other elected leaders and members of the community joined the celebration of India-U.S. friendship. Special thanks to Mr. Ankur Vaidya @ankurbvaidya, Chairman, FIA, and Mr. Sreekanth Akkapalli, President, FIA, for leading this remarkable community effort, and to Zoho for its support in making this Guinness World Record achievement possible,” the Consulate General wrote on X.

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The iconic @EmpireStateBldg illuminated the New York City skyline in the colours of the Indian Tricolour to mark the 80th Independence Day of India. DCG Vishal Harsh joined the special lighting ceremony organized by @FIANYNJCTNE in collaboration with @EmpireStateBldg . “A fitting celebration of India’s Independence Day in the heart of New York City,” the Indian Consulate posted on X.com. Edison Township Mayor Sam Joshi was a special guest at the occasion to take part in setting the tricolor lighting on for the Empire State Building.

The 80th Independence Day of India was celebrated in Washington, D.C. with a flag-hoisting ceremony held at India House on 15 August 2026. The Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, hoisted the National Flag in the presence of members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India.

The ceremony commenced with the rendition of the National Song and the National Anthem. The Ambassador thereafter read out the address to the nation delivered by the President of India Droupadi Murmu, on the eve of Independence Day, as is the tradition every year.

A cultural program featuring children of the Indian diaspora marked the occasion. Dancers from Dhoom Studio presented a spirited performance set to a medley of patriotic songs, and students of the Notes n’ Beats Music School performed an orchestral rendition of the National Song, commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’. The winners of the Viksit Bharat Painting Competition and the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz, both organized by the Embassy, were felicitated during the celebrations.

The celebrations were held in observance of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Surya Path Tiranga’ campaigns of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the press release from the Embassy said.

On the West Coast, Seattle witnessed landmark celebrations with a gathering that featured an extraordinary delegation of guests, including cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, Washington State Senator Tina Orwall, Redmond Mayor Angela Birney, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, T-Mobile President & CEO Srini Gopalan, Veeam Software CEO Anand Eswaran, spiritual thinker CB Satpathy, and Parmarth Niketan Ashram Head Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle said in a post on X that the program featured a soul-stirring live rendition of Vande Mataram by Grammy Award-winning violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan alongside his students, followed by traditional Assam Bihu dance and patriotic musical showcases. On the sidelines, attendees explored curated cultural exhibits highlighting Madhubani art, Warli paintings, and visual displays of “Incredible India.”

The Indian Tricolour was also unfurled atop the iconic Federal Reserve Building in downtown Seattle. Organized in coordination with the Indian Consulate in Seattle, the flag-hoisting ceremony featured participation from local civic leaders, traditional performances, and a strong turnout from the Pacific Northwest diaspora.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Seattle wrote, “Tiranga soaring over downtown Seattle! Jai Hind!”

The celebrations come as India marks 79 years of independence, with leaders and governments from across the world joining the celebrations and reaffirming their commitment to stronger partnerships with New Delhi