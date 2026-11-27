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Overseas Indians possess both the financial capacity and the desire to invest, yet many promising projects are abandoned because of fragmented procedures, multiple government approvals and the absence of a single accountable institution to guide investors from concept to completion.

India’s overseas Indian community is one of the country’s greatest strategic assets. For decades, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) have strengthened the nation through remittances, making India the world’s largest recipient of inward remittances. In FY 2024-25 alone, remittances reached a record US$135.46 billion, supporting millions of families, strengthening foreign exchange reserves and providing economic stability during periods of global uncertainty. Yet remittances represent only one dimension of what overseas Indians can contribute. India’s next phase of economic growth should focus on transforming the diaspora from remittance senders into long-term investors, entrepreneurs, innovators and partners in nation building.

A New Investment Opportunity

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This opportunity has become even more significant following recent policy reforms. In early 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Government of India increased the investment limit for individual NRIs in listed Indian companies from 5% to 10% of paid-up capital. Attractive foreign-currency deposit schemes introduced through GIFT City have also made India more appealing by offering tax-efficient returns while reducing currency risk. These reforms signal an important shift. Rather than relying on a handful of billionaire investors, India is now opening the door for hundreds of thousands of individual NRIs whose collective investments could become a powerful engine of economic growth.

Confidence Is Already Visible

The investment trends are encouraging. Annual NRI investment in Indian real estate now exceeds US$14 billion, with premium developments in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram and Pune attracting significant interest. GIFT City has emerged as a preferred destination for foreign-currency deposits because of its favorable incentives. The higher equity investment limit has also created fresh opportunities for overseas Indians to participate directly in India’s expanding capital markets. These developments demonstrate that the willingness to invest already exists. The challenge is ensuring that the investment journey becomes simple, transparent and predictable.

The Reality on the Ground

Having lived and worked overseas for more than three decades before returning to India, I have experienced this challenge personally. Like many NRIs, I always wanted to contribute to my motherland through entrepreneurship and productive investment. However, after returning, I discovered how difficult it can be to convert good intentions into successful projects. Discussions with fellow NRIs, entrepreneurs, bankers and professionals have repeatedly confirmed the same reality.

Overseas Indians possess both the financial capacity and the desire to invest, yet many promising projects are abandoned because of fragmented procedures, multiple government approvals and the absence of a single accountable institution to guide investors from concept to completion.

Why a Single Institution Matters

For an entrepreneur living in New York, London, Dubai, Singapore or Sydney, making repeated visits to numerous government departments is neither practical nor affordable. Investors often require industrial land, environmental clearances, company registration, taxation compliance, utility connections, labor approvals, banking support and numerous statutory permissions. Every delay increases costs, creates uncertainty and weakens confidence. Opportunities are not lost because India lacks potential; they are lost because the investment process often lacks coordination.

Learning from Successful States

Some states have already recognized this challenge. Uttar Pradesh operates a dedicated NRI Department that actively assists investors through government procedures. Andhra Pradesh’s AP Non-Resident Telugu Society connects overseas investors with state agencies while helping protect their assets. Punjab’s NRI Sabha provides support in resolving property disputes, and Kerala’s NORKA-ROOTS has become one of India’s most successful models for structured diaspora engagement. These initiatives demonstrate that institutional support builds confidence, but similar systems should be available across every state.

A Practical Reform for Every State

The logical next step is for every state to establish a dedicated Ministry for Overseas Indian Investments and NRI Economic Development, supported by a professionally managed NRI Ministry Secretariat. This should function as a genuine single-window facilitation agency exclusively for overseas Indians wishing to invest in their home states. Instead of navigating multiple departments, investors should work with one relationship manager responsible for coordinating every approval from project proposal to implementation.

Such a Secretariat should integrate land allocation, environmental permissions, factory licences, GST registration, labor compliance, municipal approvals, electricity and water connections, banking coordination, RBI and FEMA guidance and other statutory clearances. Equally important, it should maintain verified databases of local entrepreneurs, technology partners, legal experts and consultants. Trusted partnerships are often the deciding factor in investment decisions, and government-backed verification would reduce fraud while eliminating unnecessary middlemen.

Looking Beyond Approvals

The Secretariat should not stop at regulatory facilitation. It should also assist returning families with relocation, educational guidance, housing support and connections with credible real estate developers. Digital investment portals should allow overseas investors to submit proposals online, upload documents, monitor approvals in real time, access industrial land banks and communicate directly with designated officers. Annual Pravasi State Investment Summits and State Pravasi Awards would further strengthen engagement by recognizing overseas Indians who contribute through investment, employment generation, innovation and technology transfer.

A Partnership for India’s Future

India offers enormous opportunities across healthcare, biotechnology, HealthTech, AgriTech, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, logistics, tourism, higher education, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure. Overseas Indians bring much more than financial resources. They contribute global experience, advanced technologies, international business networks, management expertise and access to export markets. Productive investments in these sectors create factories, hospitals, research centers, technology parks and thousands of quality jobs while strengthening India’s competitiveness.

The goodwill, financial capacity and expertise already exist. Recent reforms by the RBI and the Government of India have opened a historic window of opportunity. What remains is the creation of a modern institutional framework that matches these policy changes. Establishing dedicated Ministries for Overseas Indian Investments and NRI Economic Development in every state is not another layer of bureaucracy; it is a strategic investment in India’s future.

Policymakers now have an opportunity to convert overseas Indian aspirations into productive investments, create employment, accelerate technology transfer and promote balanced regional development. If India truly wishes to harness the strength of its global diaspora, the time to act is now.

(The author is a Bengaluru-based international banking executive and higher education advisor with more than three decades of experience spanning Western Europe, India, and the Gulf (GCC) region. The views expressed are personal. He can be reached at rameshkumarn180@gmail.com)

(Used with permission from South Asia Monitor)