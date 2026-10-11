From India to the World: Hindi Divas at UN celebrates a Language without borders

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United Nations – From Bollywood’s reach in the Maldives and the Indo-Caribbean Islands to Fiji’s evolving Hindi, diplomats at the UN marked Hindi Divas by celebrating a language shaped by migration, shared heritage and cultural exchange, and its power to connect people across generations and borders.

At the Hindi Divas celebration at the UN October 8, 2026, organized by the Permanent Mission of India, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, P. Harish, said, “Hindi serves as a widely understood medium of communication across many parts of our country, and, for millions, as a bridge among diverse regions, communities and cultures.”

Harish also emphasized India’s linguistic diversity, which includes 22 constitutionally recognized languages and thousands of dialects. Speaking in Hindi to diplomats and ambassadors, Harish said the Indian Diaspora, literature, cinema and digital platforms had helped the language reach a global audience.

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Harish outlined several modernization initiatives undertaken by the Government of India. These include (1) the expansion of the digital dictionary Hindi Shabd Sindhu with over 50,000 newly added regional words, (2) the development of a bilingual translation software database comprising more than 50 million sentences to assist foreign visitors, (3) continued co-sponsorship of UN multilingualism resolutions, and (4) the formal renewal of the “Hindi at the UN” project Memorandum of Understanding with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) for another five years, thus retaining the non-official language status for Hindi at the UN.

Members of a visiting high-level Indian parliamentary delegation also spoke about Hindi’s place in a multilingual India. C.P. Joshi, Member of Parliament for Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, Chairperson of the Committee on Petitions, and member of the Committee on Energy; and Visheswar Hegde Kageri, Member of Parliament and of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Languages, both highlighted Hindi’s history and its global reach. “Hindi is not merely a language of communication; it is a medium for our emotions, experiences, and shared identity,” Joshi remarked.

Ian Phillips, Director of the UN Department of Global Communications, said the celebration offered an opportunity to reflect on how language builds bridges across generations and borders.

He credited India’s continued support for the Hindi Project, which provides global Hindi-speaking audiences with articles, explainers, social media posts, and audio-visual materials drawn from across the UN system.

Diplomats also described Hindi’s historical and cultural ties to their countries. Mauritius PR, Milan Jaya Nyamrajsingh Meetarbhan, said Hindi is his country’s third main language. He cited institutions like the University of Mauritius, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, the Rabindranath Tagore Institute, the Hindi Pracharini Sabha, the Hindi Speaking Union, and the World Hindi Secretariat, which actively foster education, broadcasting, and published literature in Hindi. Hindi Divas is celebrated in Mauritius as well, with various institutions organizing a number of events to mark the occasion, he said.

Maldives’ PR, Ali Nazir Mohammed, credited linguistic and cultural exchange to films, citing a newspaper article about the visit to Maldives of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. He noted the linguistic connections between Hindi and Dhivehi, both Indo-Aryan languages with roots in Sanskrit.

Nepal’s Deputy PR, Gyan Bahadur Magar, credited Indian friendships, literature, music, and Bollywood for his knowledge of Hindi. He noted that over 100,000 people speak Hindi as a mother tongue and more than 225,000 as a second language in Nepal, emphasizing the shared Sanskrit and Devanagari roots.

Representatives from Jamaica, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Fiji reflected on the historical journeys of Girmitiya indentured laborers from regions like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who carried Awadhi and Bhojpuri languages, and cultural traditions including reading of the Ram Charit Manas, and Roti, dal and other basic foods. They also described how those traditions developed in their countries.

Fiji has developed its own Hindi with words from iTaukei and English, with its own grammar, its own broadcast, its own literature, including novels written and published in it, Fiji’s PR Filipo Tarakinikini said.

From a similar cultural interaction in Suriname, emerged Sarnami Hindustani, which became an important expression of the identity of the Indo-Surinamese community, said PR, Michael Orlando Kerpens. Standard Hindi and Sanskrit continued to play an important role through religious ceremonies, music, literature, and cultural traditions, Kerpens said.

Jamaica’s Permanent Representative, Brian Wallace, noted that “Hindi embodies values that resonate deeply with Jamaicans: resilience, community, and the belief that identity is strengthened, not diminished, by diversity.”

Guyana’s Deputy PR, Trishala Persaud, and Trinidad and Tobago’s PR, Dr. Neil Nadesh Parsan, similarly emphasized how Hindi thrives locally through mandirs, bhajans, names, foods, and festive celebrations like Diwali and Fagwah.

Qatar’s PR, Sheikha Alya Ahmad Saif Al-Thani, commended India’s international promotion of Hindi, emphasizing shared goals in fostering cross-cultural dialogue and mutual respect.

Andorra’s PR, Joan Forner Rovira, co-chair of the UN multilingualism resolution adopted in September 2026, stated, “Celebrating Hindi Divas means celebrating not only a language but also the people, histories, and traditions that it carries.” He highlighted Hindi and Sanskrit as instruments of education, creativity, and international engagement.

The event also featured a screening highlighting foreign student achievements at the Government of India’s Kendriya Hindi Sansthan in Agra. Harish announced the winners of Hindi language competitions organized by the PMI.