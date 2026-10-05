From Chief Minister To Prime Minister: Supporters Celebrate Modi’s 25 Years At The Helm

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From the day he turned 76 on September 17, and continuing for weeks, supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been celebrating his 25 years of ‘Jan Seva’ or public service.

This October 7 marks the 25 years since he became Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. The Bharatiya Janata Party declared its plans to hold service-oriented programs and public outreach initiatives, for a month September 17 to October 17, to mark the 25 years under its ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday and 25 years of service.

For October 7, the Delhi unit of the BJP is preparing a series of programs and events in the national capital as a part of ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark PM Modi completing 25 years in public life. Celebrations are expected to begin with a major ‘Seva Jyoti’ program at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ANI reported.

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According to a top BJP source, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation at the event where the organizers expect around 5,000 people to participate. Ahead of the main program, ‘Seva Jyoti’ processions will be taken out from all organisational mandals across Delhi, with BJP workers and supporters expected to participate in the processions before reaching the main venue, the ANI report said.

From a signature song, “Ashirwad Ka Diya” released on his birthday to mark 25 years of public service, to kudos from every BJP leader and high-profile supporters from various states, the Prime Minister was described as a man of strength, determination, vision, and leadership, through crisis and times of peace, but always with a view to the nation’s upliftment.

Jumpstarting the weeks of celebration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Vadnagar, noted how Modi had not taken a single day off since he began his journey as Chief Minister, to this day, and worked 16 to 18 hours daily.

A total of 600 bikers- 300 starting from Vadnagar, PM Modi’s ancestral village in Gujarat, and another 300 from Varanasi began their journey to ride through seven states and pass through numerous villages, “spreading the message of PM’s 25 years of service,” Amit Shah announced, adding, “Since the country gained independence, no other politician has set a record of serving as a state leader and the national leader for a continuous period of 25 years.”

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said “Seva remains his (Modi) core spirit’ when he announced the launch of 12 programs across the country under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ initiative, September 16.

Modi has been credited with lifting 25 crore (250 million) people out of poverty, delivered housing, electricity, tap water connections, free monthly grain (5 kg per person), medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, toilets, and gas cylinders to 80 crore (800 million) people, tackled issues of corruption, laid the foundation for good governance, and described himself as “Pradhan Sevak’.

Other top government leaders like Union Minister L. Murugan, and BJP leaders like V. Muraleedharan, felicitated Modi highlighting his 25 years, as did Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary. Observing the launch of ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from Vadnagar on September, various acts of service were performed by leaders and followers, such as tree plantation drives, blood donation drives, and numerous other initiatives.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 2, at an event to celebrate Modi’s 25 years, said the 25-year public service journey reflects India’s heritage, welfare and development. Speaking at the theatrical presentation, ‘Namo Seva Ankahi Kahaniyan’ the CM noted October 7 would mark 25 years of Modi’s service to the nation, Yogi said India had acquired a new identity and presence in the world under Modi’s leadership.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, called PM Modi a ‘visionary, resulting in the youth of the country scaling new heights.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on September 17, a month-long program of grievance camps around the state, as well as other activities. The JK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a month-long series of celebratory programs.

A car rally from Patna to Kashi celebrated Modi’s tenure by adorning 25 cars with 25 schemes Modi had initiative. And BJP workers were encourage to take the message of Modi’s 25 years of public service and good governance to the grassroots.

Tripura’s Chief Minister Manik Saha said his state would mark a month long ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to recognize Modi’s 25 years of service. BJP’s Youth Morcha organized the ‘Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra’ to reach youth in the nation with Modi’s message.