From Bihar to Business: Entrepreneur Pankaj Kumar Shares Lessons on Building Success Without Millions

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NEW JERSEY — In an era dominated by headlines of billion-dollar startups and high-profile funding rounds, entrepreneur Pankaj Kumar is offering a different narrative — one grounded in simplicity, discipline, and real-world experience.

Kumar, founder of Bowl’d Masala and DNA Franchise Pro, traces his journey back to humble beginnings in Bihar, India, where stability — not entrepreneurship — was the traditional aspiration. Growing up, he said, the focus was on education, securing a job, and supporting family, while business was often viewed as a risky and uncertain path.

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Yet his experiences across multiple countries gradually reshaped his perspective.

“You don’t need millions to build a business,” Kumar emphasizes. “You need the right mindset and fundamentals.”

Challenging the Startup Narrative

Kumar points out a stark contrast between widely celebrated success stories and the often-overlooked realities of failure. He notes that many entrepreneurs invest substantial sums — sometimes the equivalent of hundreds of thousands of dollars — only to see their ventures collapse within a short period.

According to Kumar, these failures are rarely due to lack of effort. Instead, they stem from neglecting core business principles.

Building from the Ground Up

Kumar began his entrepreneurial journey during the COVID-19 pandemic with a modest cloud kitchen operation. With limited resources, he balanced a full-time job during the day while managing the business at night.

The early days were marked by unpredictability — fluctuating sales, rising costs, and high commissions from delivery platforms. Instead of retreating, Kumar turned to a simple yet effective strategy: listening to customers.

By actively seeking feedback and refining his offerings, he gradually shaped what would become Bowl’d Masala, a fast-casual brand tailored to evolving consumer preferences for lighter, healthier meals.

The “4 Ps” Framework

Over time, Kumar distilled his approach into four key principles — People, Product, Process, and Profit.

People: Building a strong team is essential, as attitude and collaboration often outweigh technical skills.

Building a strong team is essential, as attitude and collaboration often outweigh technical skills. Product: Success depends on aligning offerings with real consumer needs rather than personal assumptions.

Success depends on aligning offerings with real consumer needs rather than personal assumptions. Process: Consistency and systems are critical for scalability and quality control.

Consistency and systems are critical for scalability and quality control. Profit: While important, profit is a result — not the starting point — of doing the first three correctly.

“Money can open a shop,” Kumar said. “It cannot run a business.”

Consistency Over Capital

Kumar highlights consistency as the most undervalued investment in business. He credits disciplined daily effort and gradual improvement as the true drivers of long-term success.

He also stresses the importance of adaptability, noting shifts in consumer behavior toward health-conscious choices, convenience, and digital platforms.

“Many businesses don’t fail at the start,” he said. “They fail because they don’t evolve.”

A Message for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Kumar’s advice to those considering entrepreneurship is straightforward: start small, stay consistent, and focus on fundamentals rather than shortcuts.

His journey, spanning decades across countries including Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, reflects a philosophy rooted in continuous learning and grounded thinking.

Today, based in New Jersey, Kumar mentors aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those interested in franchising, helping them transition into business ownership through practical guidance.

“Simple thinking wins,” he said. “Respect people, stay grounded, keep learning — and keep moving forward.”