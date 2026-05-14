Founder of Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club Sentenced to More Than 5 Years in Federal Prison

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SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jashanpreet Singh, founder of the Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club, was sentenced Monday to five years and four months in federal prison for unlawfully dealing firearms and possessing a machine gun, federal authorities announced.

U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd handed down the sentence in federal court in Sacramento, according to U.S. Attorney Eric Grant.

Federal prosecutors said Singh, 27, of Lodi, founded the Stockton-based Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club, which authorities described as an outlaw motorcycle gang associated with the Hells Angels.

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According to court documents, Singh attempted to sell multiple weapons to an undercover officer on June 6, 2025, including a short-barreled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices and a revolver.

Law enforcement officers later searched Singh’s residence and recovered additional firearms and weapons-related items, including a machine gun, another machine gun conversion device and a silencer.

Authorities also discovered a pineapple-style hand grenade and what investigators believed to be a military electronic capped claymore mine. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad destroyed the explosive devices at the scene, officials said.

Singh initially faced charges in San Joaquin County Superior Court but failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing on July 21, 2025, prompting a bench warrant for his arrest.

Federal authorities later learned Singh had booked a flight to India departing from San Francisco International Airport on July 26, 2025. FBI agents and other officers arrested him at the airport before he could leave the country. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

The investigation involved multiple federal, state and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian T. Kinsella prosecuted the case.

Federal officials said the case was part of “Operation Take Back America,” a nationwide Department of Justice initiative targeting violent crime, transnational criminal organizations and illegal immigration enforcement.