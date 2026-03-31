Flushing BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Womens Wing celebrates Ram Navami and Swaminarayan Jayanti

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More than 400 members of the Womens Wing of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Flushing, NY, attended a special celebration of the birth anniversaries of Ram and of the founder of Swaminarayan sect, Sahajanand Swami Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The day long celebration of Ramnavami at the temple included a special assembly featuring devotional kirtans, cultural performances by youths, and spiritual discourses highlighting the virtues of Ram and Sahajanand Swami.

The celebration, called ladies :samaiyyo: was organized and managed by leaders Pragna Patel, Priti Patel, Esha Patel and Pallavi Patel. It brought together devotees and families in large numbers for an evening of devotional rituals including aratis and bhajans in honor the combined birth anniversaries.

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Womens groups of different ages presented cultural performances including traditional dances and a skit by the young members of the Mandir. Discourses focused on the spiritual teachings of righteousness and compassion, reflecting on the lives of both. A joyous Janmotsav Aarti was performed to honor the occasion.

Special guests at the event were Congresswoman Grace Meng and Saritha Komatireddy (R), who is running for the seat of New York State Attorney General.

Meng has been a strong supporter of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir and its charities for over 20 years. Meng and TomSouzzi representing Queens and surrounding areas have been active in condemning violence against the Hindu community and supporting hate crime legislation in Congress introduced by Congressman Thanedar.

Addressing the audience, Meng spoke highly about BAPS and its charities. Safety and equal rights of all is of utmost importance, Meng said, adding there is no place for hate crimes in our country and mentioned the vandalism attacks on the Melville Swaminarayan Mandir.

Komatireddy also echoed the sentiments expressed by Meng.

The celebration concluded with the traditional rocking of the cradle, marking the birth of both Ram and Sahajanand Swami.