Five Of 2026 Guggenheim Fellows Are Of Indian, South Asian Heritage

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The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced the appointment of the 101st class of Guggenheim Fellows for 2026. The prestigious Fellowship this year includes , 223 distinguished individuals working across 55 disciplines. At least five of the Fellows are of Indian, part Indian, or other South Asian origin.

Chosen from a pool of nearly 5,000 applicants, the Class of 2026 Guggenheim Fellows was tapped based on both prior career achievement and exceptional promise, the April 14, 2026, press release said. Established in 1925 by founder Senator Simon Guggenheim, each Fellow receives a monetary stipend to pursue independent work at the highest level under “the freest possible conditions.”

“Our new class of Guggenheim Fellows is representative of the world’s best thinkers, innovators, and creators in art, science, and scholarship,” Edward Hirsch, award-winning poet and President of the Guggenheim Foundation, is quoted saying in the press release. “As the Foundation enters its second century and looks to the future, I feel confident that this new class of 223 individuals will do bold and inspiring work, undaunted by the challenges ahead. We are honored to support their visionary contributions.”

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The five individuals of Indian or other South Asian heritage and the category in which they received the Fellowship, include the following: