FISANA Hosts First Mahashivratri Puja in Edison, Drawing More Than 100 Devotees

EDISON, N.J. — The Federation of Indian American Associations of North America marked a milestone for the local Indian community by hosting its first Mahashivratri puja, drawing more than 100 devotees for a two-hour spiritual observance.

The event, described by organizers as a first-of-its-kind initiative for the organization, was held at the Golden Era Day Care Center in Edison. Community members gathered to offer prayers and observe Mahashivratri, one of Hinduism’s most sacred nights dedicated to Lord Shiva.

FISANA President Sureshbhai Patel led the effort to organize the gathering, working alongside Secretary Yogesh Trivedi and committee members to coordinate the ceremony. Organizers said the puja aimed to provide a serene setting for reflection, devotion and community connection.

The event was made possible in part by Bhagwat Parmar, owner of the Golden Era Day Care Center, who donated the use of the facility for the evening. Organizers said the venue offered a welcoming space for worshippers to come together in prayer.

Volunteers, committee members and local sponsors also contributed to the planning and execution of the event, ensuring the program ran smoothly, according to FISANA leaders.

Organizers said the strong turnout and peaceful atmosphere underscored the community’s desire for cultural and spiritual programming. They described the inaugural Mahashivratri celebration as a significant step in FISANA’s ongoing efforts to foster cultural unity and spiritual engagement among Indian Americans in the region.