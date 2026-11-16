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Senior association members gather at Royal Albert Palace for an evening of music, cultural festivities and recognition of community service

EDISON, N.J. — The Federation of Indian Senior Associations of North America (FISANA) celebrated Diwali with a gala gathering Saturday, Nov. 14, at Royal Albert Palace, bringing together members of senior associations from across New Jersey for a celebration featuring live music, cultural entertainment, food and recognition of community leaders.

FISANA, a nonprofit umbrella organization representing senior associations throughout New Jersey, organized the event to celebrate the festival of lights while strengthening friendships and promoting unity among its affiliated organizations.

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A highlight of the celebration was a live performance by the Daxesh Patel Musical Group, invited from Vadodara, formerly known as Baroda, India. The musicians entertained guests with a selection of songs, adding to the festive atmosphere as attendees enjoyed music, dancing and fellowship.

The event also featured an elaborate dining experience, including appetizers, live jalebi and pani puri stations, a full-course meal and desserts.

Organizers credited the success of the celebration to the dedication of committee members and volunteers who worked together to coordinate the event.

Among those recognized for their contributions were Yogesh and Varsha Trivedi, Rameshbhai and Ilaben Shah, Mayaben and Manubhai, Ansuyaben Amin and Hemendra Singala, along with other committee members who assisted with planning and arrangements.

During the recognition ceremony, organizing committee members received appreciation plaques acknowledging their volunteer service and contributions.

FISANA Chairman Piyushbhai Patel also honored donors whose financial support helped make the celebration possible.

One of the evening’s major highlights was the presentation of the Best President Award to FISANA President Sureshbhai Patel, recognizing his leadership, dedication and efforts to strengthen the organization and expand its community activities.

The award acknowledged Patel’s commitment to bringing senior associations together and promoting programs that encourage cultural participation, friendship and community engagement.

The celebration also marked a leadership transition as Sureshbhai Patel formally introduced Vishnubhai Patel as FISANA’s newly elected president for the 2027-28 term.

Sureshbhai Patel congratulated his successor and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure.

Chairman Piyushbhai Patel also congratulated the incoming president, expressing confidence that Vishnubhai Patel would build on the organization’s accomplishments and guide FISANA toward further growth.

During his remarks, the chairman thanked the donors and supporters who contributed to the gala. He expressed particular appreciation to Atulbhai Shah, Kunal Joshi, Mukundbhai Thakar, Bhagawatbhai Parmar, Bhavin Mehta, Nealbhai, Vishnubhai Patel and Sruham Tours and Travels, along with other contributors.

Sureshbhai Patel thanked the presidents of FISANA’s affiliated senior associations and their members for attending the celebration and supporting the organization’s activities.

The gala underscored FISANA’s continuing efforts to provide opportunities for senior citizens to remain socially active, celebrate cultural traditions and build lasting relationships within the community.

With live entertainment, recognition ceremonies and an atmosphere of fellowship, the annual Diwali gathering reflected the organization’s emphasis on community participation and appreciation for the volunteers and leaders who sustain its activities.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude to the organizing committee, donors, performers and attendees whose participation helped make the celebration a success.