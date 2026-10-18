FISANA and Unity for Cause Honor Captain Smit Machchar  

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The Federation of Indo-American Seniors Association of North America (FISANA) and Unity for Cause hosted a ceremony at Royal Albert Palace in New Jersey honoring Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot credited with helping save 174 passengers aboard a FlyDubai Boeing 737 during an aviation emergency on September 30, 2026.

Approximately 500 people including elected officials, community leaders, religious representatives, and members of the Indian American and Jewish communities gathered to recognize Capt. Machchhar’s bravery “and celebrate the universal values of compassion, service, and solidarity,” a press release from FISANA said.

Speakers praised Captain Machchar’s handling of the emergency and honored not only his professional expertise but also the humanitarian spirit and “a powerful message that true heroism transcends national borders, religions, cultures, and community identities,” organizers said.

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The program was organized jointly by Piyush Patel of Unity for Cause; Suresh Patel, FISANA President; Vishnu Patel, FISANA President-Elect for 2027–2028; Albert Jasani of Royal Albert’s Palace, Dr. Mukund Thakar of Arista Care – Indian nursing home initiatives; and Dr. Sudhir Parikh, CEO of Parikh Worldwide Media, along with numerous community leaders and volunteers.

Speakers included Consul Tsewang Gyalston of the Consulate General of India; Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai; Woodbridge Councilman Viru Patel; Edison Democratic Council President Joe Coyle; Marlboro Township Deputy Mayor Juned Qazi; Edison Council Member Asaf Shmuel.

A highlight of the ceremony was the strong participation of Jewish community leaders, who joined their Indian American counterparts on the same stage, the press release said. They included rabbis, religious leaders, social activists, senior citizens, and representatives of diverse organizations.

Robert Greenberger of Arista Care highlighted the longstanding friendship between Indian and Jewish communities in New Jersey, noting how mutual respect, civic engagement, and a shared commitment to serving society provide an inspiring example of community unity.

A moving theatrical presentation “Two Nations, One Heart,” performed by the Prayog team and scripted by Ameeya Mehta explored the historical and cultural connections between India and Israel, emphasizing friendship, shared humanity, and mutual understanding.

Community activist Mukesh Kashiwala played an important role in bringing community leaders together and building support for the event, organizers noted. The event was emceed by RJ Sanjiv Pandya and Dr. Tushar B. Patel.

The host committee included Piyush Patel, Suresh Patel, Vishnu Patel, Yogesh Trivedi, Sanjiv Pandya, Mukesh Kashiwala, Viru Patel, Sunil Hali, Nitin Vyas, Pankaj Brahmbhatt, Gunjeshkumar D. Desai, Kulraj Anand, Rupinder Nayyar, Sunil Parikh, and Dr. Tushar B. Patel.

Collaborating organizations included IACONA and World Vegan Vision, whose participation supported the event’s message of humanity, cultural understanding, and cooperation. Media sponsors included Parikh Worldwide Media and several other outlets.