FIA–New England Commemorates 25th Anniversary of 9/11 With Solemn Remembrance Ceremony

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Honoring the Fallen, Saluting Our First Responders, and Keeping the Spirit of “Never Forget” Alive.

WESTBOROUGH, MA — September 11, 2026 — The Foundation of Indian Americans (FIA) New England held a solemn 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 42 Milk Street, Westborough, Massachusetts, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The 9/11 remembrance ceremony brought together Westborough firefighters, FIA–New England members, and residents to remember nearly 3,000 innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001, and honor the courageous first responders who made ultimate sacrifice while saving others.

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Among the attendees was Captain Craig Rossi and Lieutenant Gregory Doucet of the Westborough Fire Department, joined by members of their team. “Their participation was especially meaningful as the community remembered the firefighters, police officers, emergency personnel, and other first responders who demonstrated extraordinary courage on September 11, 2001,” the press release from FIA-New England said. “The presence of Westborough firefighters symbolized the continuing tradition of service and sacrifice carried forward by today’s first responders.”

The program began with a Moment of Silence and Peace Prayer for the departed souls, led by Dev Lingadevaru, for those present to reflect on the lives lost and families affected.

The prayer also remembered the brave men and women who entered the World Trade Center towers and Pentagon with courage and a commitment for saving others.

Sanjay Gokhale of FIA–New England led the rendition of the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem, as community members and firefighters stood together to honor the their nation and the values of freedom, democracy, service, and unity.