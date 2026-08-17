FIA Lights the Empire State Building in Tri-Colors, Honoring 80 Years of India’s Independence and America’s 250th Year

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The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA NY-NJ-CT-NE) held its annual Empire State Building lighting ceremony on August 14, illuminating the iconic Manhattan landmark in saffron, white, and green, on the eve of India’s Independence Day August 15.

The event marked the 44th Annual India Day, honoring this year’s theme, “Harmony in Heritage,” and celebrated two milestones together: India’s 80th year of independence and America’s 250th anniversary, a press release from FIA said.

A dance performance by the Kalashri School of Arts, choreographed by Bina Menon, kickstarted the event. FIA Joint Secretary Srujal Parikh served as host, and FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya delivered remarks, as did FIA President Sreekant Akkapalli.

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Edison Mayor Sam Joshi spoke about the Indian-American community’s impact across the tri-state area and the country – citing contributions in healthcare, business, technology, and entertainment.

The ceremony also featured the cast of Neela Film Productions’ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), India’s longest-running television show who had the honor of pulling the ceremonial lever to illuminate the tower in the Indian tricolor.

Following the lighting, guests received keepsakes from Empire State Building representatives, posed for photos on the Grand Staircase, and continued the celebration on the building’s observation decks before departing.

Mayor Joshi closed the evening by congratulating the three honorees and thanking FIA for its continued role in bringing the community together.