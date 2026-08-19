FIA Hosts “Bharat Beyond Borders 2.0” Gala at Cipriani Wall Street to Commemorate 44th India Day Parade

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NEW YORK, NY — The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New England concluded its India Day weekend celebrations on the evening of August 16 with the “Bharat Beyond Borders 2.0” Gala at Cipriani Wall Street.

The event brought together diplomats, elected officials, celebrities, sponsors, and community leaders to honor India’s 80th Independence Day alongside the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The evening opened with welcoming remarks from the master of ceremonies and formal recognition of founding sponsors, including the Consulate General of India, the Bansal Foundation, and the State Bank of India, a press release from FIA said.

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Guests were treated to an instrumental musical performance of Indian Raga Kirwani alongside the U.S. and Indian national anthems, performed by the Heritage Arts Academy, followed by an instrumental medley.

Video greetings were played for the gathering from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Consul General and Deputy Consul General of India, Member of Parliament Harsh Vardhan, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The gala featured addresses by FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya and FIA President Sreekanth Akkapalli, along with remarks from the Consul General of Israel, Gaurav Vashist, and representatives from Hard Rock.

The evening’s program included Broadway-style cultural shows, a musical performance of “Gokul Dham Unplugged” by Priti Patel, a performance by a youth musical ensemble, a mariachi band, and a best-dressed contest.

Celebrities and public figures including Pooja Hegde—who participated in a fireside chat—Adivi Sesh, Avinash Tiwary, and the team from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made impactful entrances. All guest artists and featured attendees were formally felicitated by FIA leadership.

The event concluded with an official proclamation presented by Dilip Chauhan from the New York City Mayor’s Office, speeches by Rohit Korat and Manan, and a final vote of thanks delivered by Srishti Kaul Narula.