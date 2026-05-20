FIA Chicago Honors Mothers, Launches Independence Day Celebration Plans

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CHICAGO — The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Chicago hosted a Mother’s Day celebration May 9 at the Marriott Hotel Oak Brook, bringing together community leaders, families and dignitaries for an evening honoring motherhood and announcing upcoming India Independence Day festivities.

The event, titled “Soulful Celebration of Motherhood,” also marked the official launch of preparations for celebrations commemorating India’s 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Guests were welcomed with roses in a venue decorated in pink-themed floral arrangements curated by FIA Past President Vinita Gulabani along with FIA President Richa Chand and Founder Chairman Sunil Shah.

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Among the dignitaries attending were Illinois State Sen. Laura Murphy, Deputy Consul Sanjeev Pal, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Aurora Alderwoman Shweta Baid, who paid tribute to mothers and their contributions to families and society.

The evening was emceed by Swati Kukian and Saurin Thakkar. FIA First Lady Rita Shah performed a Mother’s Day song, while Sunil Shah delivered remarks recognizing mothers as the “first gurus” in every family.

During his address, Shah announced plans for a large-scale business conclave to be held as part of FIA Chicago’s Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 9 at the Renaissance Hotel. Organizers described the conclave as one of the largest business expos hosted by an Indian American nonprofit organization in Chicago.

State Sen. Murphy, FIA Advisory Board Member Ajeet Singh and Dr. Vijay Prabhakar also shared details about the upcoming initiative.

FIA Presidents Altaf Bukhari and Richa Chand addressed attendees, highlighting the role of mothers in shaping future generations. The program also featured actress, medical scientist and former Miss India UK Niharica Raizada, who attended as a special guest. FIA leaders thanked Bharat Goradia for helping coordinate her appearance.

Children from the Sapphire Dance Group performed under the choreography of Sridevi Pandalai, while several FIA singers presented musical performances throughout the evening.

A major highlight of the event was the recognition of 16 women honored as “Ideal Mothers” for their professional achievements, leadership and community service. Honorees included physicians, community leaders and entrepreneurs from across the Chicago area.

The awards segment was coordinated by Vinita Gulabani, Dr. Radhika Chimata and Sonia Luther. FIA General Secretary Kamlesh Kapoor, Joint Secretary Dinesh Kapoor and volunteers were also recognized for organizing the event.

The evening concluded with dinner and musical entertainment. FIA Chicago said the event reflected the organization’s mission of promoting cultural unity, civic engagement and community development within the Indian American community.