FIA Chicago (Estd. 1980) Concludes Historic Independence Day Celebrations with Grand Patriotic Parade on Chicago’s Devon Avenue-Honorarily Designated “Gandhi Marg”

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CHICAGO -August 23, 2026:Veterans, diplomats, spiritual leaders, elected officials and community organizations unite to celebrate India@80 and America@250

The Federation of Indian Associations of Chicago (FIA Chicago -Estd. 1980) concluded its historic season of patriotic programs with a magnificent and colorful Grand Independence Day Parade on Devon Avenue, Chicago’s celebrated “Little India.” that’s Honorarily Designated “Gandhi Marg”

The parade was the grand finale of FIA Chicago’s months-long commemoration of two historic milestones: the 80th anniversary of India’s Independence and the 250th anniversary of American Independence. The organization’s patriotic activities began with participation in the Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades and continued with the Tricolor Flag Hoisting in downtown Chicago, the Second Tiranga Car Rally in Schaumburg, the India@80 and America@250 Patriotic Gala, and the Grand Independence Day Parade.

Together, these landmark programs created one of the most memorable chapters in FIA Chicago’s 46-year history, celebrating freedom, democracy, sacrifice, cultural heritage, community service and the enduring friendship between India and the United States.

Devon Avenue Becomes a Sea of Patriotism: Devon Avenue was transformed into a vibrant sea of Indian Tricolors, American Stars and Stripes and saffron flags. Patriotic songs, traditional music, colorful floats and enthusiastic chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” “God Bless America” and “Long Live America” filled the prominent commercial corridor.

Families, seniors, youth, veterans, spiritual leaders, business owners and elected officials came together in a remarkable demonstration of unity and national pride. The atmosphere reflected not only the joy of independence but also gratitude toward those who sacrificed their lives to secure and protect freedom and democracy.

A defining feature of the celebration was FIA Chicago’s decision to honor decorated military veterans, distinguished public servants and spiritual leaders instead of relying on Bollywood celebrities to attract crowds.

President Hemant Patel said FIA Chicago has demonstrated that a large and patriotic audience can be inspired by honoring individuals whose lives exemplify courage, leadership, sacrifice and service.“Let us promote those who inspire us through their actions—not merely through their acting,” Patel emphasized.

Distinguished Guests Lead Flag Ceremony:The formal program began with the national anthems of India and the United States, followed by a stirring presentation of “Vande Mataram.” Distinguished guests participating in the flag-unfurling ceremony included Grand Marshal Major General N.K. Dhir; Guest of Honor Elad Strohmayer, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest; Smt. Lima Mathew, Consul and Head of Chancery and Community Affairs at the Consulate General of India in Chicago; Pujya Shri Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj; Chicago Alderman Debra Silverstein; Lieutenant Colonel Deepak Saxena; Captain Preeti Gupta; Flight Lieutenant Sanjay Sharma; FIA executive and veteran Arvind Ankleshwaria; Illinois State Senator Ram Villivalam; FIA Trustee-Director Dr. Bharat Barai; Parade Chair Smita Shah; Banquet Chair Dr. Santosh Kumar; and Car Rally Chair Sanjay Vora.

Major General Dhir, Dr. Bharat Barai and Smita Shah addressed the gathering, praising FIA Chicago for honoring veterans and presenting India’s patriotic and cultural heritage with dignity.

One of the ceremony’s most touching moments was the recognition of 90-year-old Mohan Patel, affectionately known as Mohan Kaka, who has supported FIA Chicago’s parade for approximately 30 years. As he has done year after year, Mohan Kaka brought the flagpole by bus and ensured it was properly prepared for the ceremony.President Patel publicly praised Mohan Kaka for his extraordinary dedication, describing his patriotism as an inspiration to younger generations.

Music, Motorcycles and International Friendship:The traditional Dhol-Tasha ensemble from Maharashtra Mandal brought tremendous rhythm and energy to the parade. Motorcyclist Ruthvij Bhatt and his team added excitement by riding with American, Indian and saffron flags.

The presence of Israeli Consul General Elad Strohmayer held special historic significance. Strohmayer and President Patel emphasized the friendship and shared democratic values connecting the United States, India and Israel. The crowd responded with chants of “Long live the friendship of America, India and Israel!”

FIA Trustee Rakesh Malhotra said the Israeli Consul General’s participation marked a first in FIA Chicago’s parade history and may have been among the first appearances by an Israeli Consul General at an Indian Independence Day parade in the United States.

President Hemant Patel and Trustee Sanhita Agnihotri served as emcees, welcoming the guests and recognizing the floats, businesses, nonprofit organizations, walking groups, performers, volunteers and media representatives.

Active trustees present included Dr. Bharat Barai, Bhailal M. Patel, Kanti N. Patel, Sohan Joshi, Anil Pillai, Ajay Agnihotri, Sanhita Agnihotri, Harish Kolasani,

Rakesh Malhotra.Rashmi Patel, and Nitin Patel.

Months of Preparation and Dedicated Service:President Patel said the parade required months of preparation, careful coordination and countless hours of volunteer service.“A parade is like a large puzzle,” he explained. “Every piece must be placed correctly and at the right time. If one important piece is missing, the entire plan can be affected.”

Beginning early in the morning, FIA executives Anil Singh, Joy Shah, Rohit Joshi, Amar Upadhyay, Arvind Ankleshwaria and Vira Adimulam led the logistical effort.

They were assisted by volunteers Harish Topiwala, Jai Prakash Shah, Manish Patel, Sanjay Vora, Jitubhai Hingu, Pramod Joshi, Chirag Chavda, Vikas Baxi, Yogesh Patel, Ravi Narumanchi, Devesh Pandit, Sanjay Patel, Nand Garg, Rajendra Thakkar, Harish Kolasani, Vijendar Doma, Satheesan Nair, Harshad Shah, J.D. Digvankar, Karan Sood, Sanjay Bhavsar, Chhaya Bhavsar, Vasanti Patel, Ajit Shah, Vandana Jhingan and Phani Krishnan, along with BAPS, Ekal Vidyalaya and Karni Sena volunteers.

Community Organizations and Businesses Unite:Participating organizations included Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad of America, BAPS, Maharashtra Mandal, Karni Sena, International University of Vedic Wellness, Sardar Patel Foundation, Shree Jalaram Mandir, Hanuman Mandir, Umiya Mataji Mandir, Hindu Women Network, ISKCON, AASOA, Ekal Vidyalaya, Sewa International, Shree Sanatan Sewa Foundation, The India Hub, Moksh Dham, United Senior Pariwar, ICNT and Global Indian Diaspora.

Senior-service organizations included Metropolitan Asian Family Services, Universal Metro Asian Services, Care for Soul, Happy Hearts and RelieCare.

Supporting businesses included Patel Brothers, Flextron, Keystone Mortgage, State Bank of India, Rapid Rasoi, Gokul POS, Regal Jewellers, CK Motor Cars, Shurbhi, Gold Rush and Fasway Printing, along with DJ Chirag Patel, photographer J.K. Shah and decorator Mahul Rami.

Large portraits of Bharat Mata, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, Swami Vivekananda, Rani Lakshmibai, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Shaheed Bhagat Singh were major parade attractions, helping younger generations learn about India’s freedom fighters and national heroes.

“Freedom Was Not Free”President Patel reiterated the guiding principle behind FIA Chicago’s patriotic celebrations:

“Freedom was not free. It cost thousands of lives and immeasurable sacrifices. Therefore, it must always be celebrated with gratitude, respect and full dignity.”

He also highlighted the Indian-American community’s contributions to the United States through medicine, science, engineering, technology, entrepreneurship, taxes and job creation.

The parade concluded with a joyful grand finale of Garba and Bhangra, showcasing India’s cultural richness, diversity and unity. Participants and spectators danced together as music filled Devon Avenue, bringing the historic celebration to a colorful and uplifting conclusion.

FIA Chicago expressed sincere gratitude to its distinguished guests, veterans, elected officials, spiritual leaders, trustees, executives, participating organizations, businesses, performers, volunteers, media representatives and community members.

The Grand Independence Day Parade was more than a procession. It was a powerful tribute to sacrifice, a celebration of freedom and a reaffirmation of the enduring friendship between India and the United States.