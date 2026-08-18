FIA Chicago Celebrates U.S., India Independence Milestones With Schaumburg Event

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SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The Federation of Indian Associations-Chicago brought together more than 800 community members, elected officials, business leaders and performers Aug. 9 for a daylong celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States and India’s 80th Independence Day.

Held at the Renaissance Convention Center in Schaumburg, the event combined patriotic ceremonies, cultural performances, a business expo, an artificial intelligence conference, community recognitions and Bollywood entertainment. The celebration was led by FIA Founder and Chairman Sunil Shah and Presidents Altaf Bukhari and Richa Chand.

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The program began with a Business Expo and a patriotic parade in which FIA members carried Indian and American flags from the entrance to the main stage. Shah, Bukhari, Chand and other FIA leaders then participated in a ceremonial flag-hoisting, followed by the national anthems of the United States and India.

An artificial intelligence conference, facilitated by FIA Director and Naperville business owner Rajesh Narayan, focused on the growing role of AI in business, innovation and society. Panelists included NASA intern Neelay Ranjan; Rajesh Rasalkar, co-founder of PhoenixAI.tech; FIA General Secretary Kamlesh Kapoor; and FIA Director Vijay Gupta.

The afternoon also featured “FIA’s Got Talent,” showcasing performances by FIA members, followed by a fashion show led by FIA Vice President Ajanta Talukdar. Participants represented the clothing and cultural traditions of various Indian states.

Patriotic songs performed by Avni Singh, Jitendra Bulsara and Shivam Vishwanathan, accompanied by the FIA team, paid tribute to India’s freedom fighters. Shirlzar Dance Academy also presented cultural performances during the celebration.

Among those attending were Consul General Somnath Ghosh, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chief guest Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, guest of honor Dr. Parag Doshi, state Sen. Laura Murphy, Melissa Bean, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly, William McLeod, state Rep. Michelle Mussman and Aurora Alderwoman Shweta Baid.

FIA Advisory Board member Keerthi Ravoori and FIA First Lady Rita Shah also attended. Organizers said the participation of civic and public officials highlighted the Indian American community’s growing role in the civic and cultural life of the Chicago area.

Past FIA presidents Anu Malhotra, Pratibha Jairath, Vinita Gulabani, Hitesh Gandhi and Dr. Kamal Patel reflected on the organization’s development and community work over the years.

“Our Independence Day is not just about remembering the past; it’s about celebrating the bonds we build today for a stronger tomorrow,” Bukhari and Chand said.

The organization also recognized sponsors, supporters, volunteers and community members. Banquet Chairman Ajeet Singh, Event Chairman Murugesh Kasilingam and Event Co-Chairman Vinoz Chanamolu were credited with helping lead the planning and execution of the program.

Organizers said the event followed approximately five months of preparation. Despite heavy rain and unfavorable weather, the celebration proceeded as planned.

Kapoor coordinated invitations, registration, seating, event materials and flyers, while Vice President of Sponsorship Dr. Radhika Chimata worked on sponsorships, vendor coordination and overall planning. Vishwanathan provided technology and digital support and helped design and prepare the FIA souvenir book.

Joint Secretary Dinesh Kapoor, FIA Director Dharmender Gill and other members of the FIA leadership and volunteer teams also contributed. Desi Junction assisted with program execution and emceeing, while Shree Caterers provided food for attendees.

The evening entertainment featured Bollywood artists Shibani Kashyap, Kashish Rajput and Razin, along with a Garba performance by Tirath and a performance by FIA singer Supriya Nair. Cultural performers, FIA talent participants and fashion-show participants rounded out the entertainment program.

Jassi Parmar of Desi Junction and Bhairavi emceed the evening program. Shah welcomed the gathering, followed by remarks from Chand and Bukhari.

“When music and patriotism meet, magic happens,” Shah said. “Tonight, entire Chicagoland will witness that magic.”

FIA said the celebration was intended not only to commemorate the two anniversaries but also to highlight democratic values, cultural heritage, community service and the ties connecting Indian Americans with both India and the United States.

Shah described the gathering as “a statement of who we are, what we cherish, and how beautifully we blend our heritage with the community we call home.”

The Federation of Indian Associations-Chicago said it plans to continue organizing cultural, civic and community-service programs aimed at celebrating Indian heritage while strengthening ties with the broader American community.