FIA Chicago celebrates Indian Heritage Night with Windy City Bulls

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The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Chicago marked its 8th Annual Indian Heritage Night in collaboration with the Windy City Bulls on March 10, showcasing culture, community and basketball to the NOW Arena.

The evening coincided with a closely contested game in which the Windy City Bulls fell to the College Park Skyhawks 127–126 in overtime. Despite the narrow loss, the arena transformed into a celebration of Indian heritage, featuring cultural performances, community participation and patriotic tributes.

Indian Heritage Night has become a signature event for FIA Chicago, reflecting its mission to highlight Indian traditions on mainstream platforms. The program was led by FIA Founder Chairman Sunil Shah and Presidents Altaf Bukhari and Richa Chand, alongside Vice Chairman Neil Khot, Past President Hitesh Gandhi and Advisory Board member Keerthi Reevori, among other community leaders and guests.

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The evening opened with the Indian national anthem, performed by Chand, followed by the U.S. national anthem sung by Riddhika Gupta. The back-to-back performances underscored themes of unity and shared identity, with players, organizers and attendees standing together in recognition of both nations.

Cultural performances throughout the night featured a range of Indian dance traditions and contemporary styles. Participating groups included Shirlzar Dance Company, Chicago Dance Varsity, Atharv Gurukul and Bolly Bhangra. The performances drew enthusiastic responses from the audience and highlighted the diversity of Indian cultural expression.

A highlight of the evening was the Windy City Bulls’ recognition of FIA Chicago for eight years of partnership. Accepting the honor, Shah said the event represents FIA’s commitment to celebrating its cultural roots while engaging with the broader American community.

Event organizers also acknowledged the contributions of performers, volunteers and supporters. Special recognition was given to FIA Director Yagnesh Patel, owner of India Foodie Lounge in Bartlett, Illinois, for hosting a team dinner following the event — a tradition that has become part of the annual celebration.

Behind the scenes, the program was coordinated by FIA leadership and volunteers, including Cultural Executive Vice President Fal Rana and members of the organization’s secretarial and executive teams, who oversaw planning and execution.

The celebration continued after the game, as FIA members and guests gathered for a post-event dinner, providing an opportunity to reflect on the evening and strengthen community connections.

FIA Chicago, a nonprofit organization representing more than 300,000 Indian Americans across the Midwest, has spent over 15 years promoting cultural awareness, community engagement and educational initiatives. Organizers said Indian Heritage Night continues to serve as a platform for fostering cross-cultural understanding and celebrating diversity.

The event, they added, highlights how cultural traditions can unite communities and inspire future generations.