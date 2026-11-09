FIA Chicago Celebrates Diwali, Announces Incoming Women Presidents For 2027

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CHICAGO, Illinois — November 06, 2026. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), a leading Indian American nonprofit organization in Chicagoland, celebrated Diwali and held its annual board meeting at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Burr Ridge.

The evening brought together current and past leaders, board and advisory members, lifetime members, and community guests for a review of FIA’s accomplishments and an important leadership announcement for 2027, according to a press release from Asian Media USA.

General Secretary Kamlesh Kapoor outlined the agenda. FIA Founder Chairman Sunil Shah addressed the gathering. Current Presidents Altaf Bukhari and Richa Chand, past presidents Anu Malhotra, Hitesh Gandhi, Vinita Gulabani and Pratibha Jairath, and FIA First Lady Rita Shah joined the leadership on stage.

Shah kickstarted the Diwali celebration with festive greetings and described 2026 as one of FIA’s most impactful years. He thanked Bukhari and Chand for their leadership and contributions throughout the year. Kapoor presented a summary of FIA’s major accomplishments, events and special guests.

New members who joined FIA in October 2026 were introduced to the audience, with Shah sharing brief details about their backgrounds and interests. Joint Treasurer Payal Shah presented the organization’s financial figures for the year and encouraged members to consider lifetime membership.

Bukhari and Chand shared remarks with the FIA team, followed by messages from past presidents Malhotra, Gulabani, Jairath and Gandhi, as well as Rita Shah. Their comments recognized the organization’s work and encouraged continued service and collaboration.

Among the highlights of the evening was the announcement of FIA’s incoming presidents for 2027. Sonia Luther and Ajanta Talukdar for the roles will serve as co-Presidents. Their selection marks a milestone with the women leading the organization.

Luther and Talukdar addressed the gathering after the announcement and were formally felicitated.

Advisory Board members Brij Sharma, Keerthi Ravoori, Pinky Thakkar, Dinesh Thakkar, Shrujal Patel, Dr. Arun Narang, Pradeep Shukla and Vipan Wadhera also made remarks from the stage, combining personal memories, humor and reflections on FIA’s contributions and the relationships it has built in the community over the years.

The program also featured a robot dance performance, recognition of lifetime members, trophies for supporters, birthday cake-cutting for October and November celebrants, group photographs, and musical performances by FIA singers and leaders.

As FIA concludes a landmark year, the organization says it will continue its work in community service, cultural preservation and relationship-building.