FIA Chicago (1980) Marks India’s 80th Independence Day and America’s 250th Anniversary With Two Days Of Celebrations

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CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA–Chicago), established in 1980 and one of the Midwest’s longstanding Indian-American community organizations, marked a historic weekend of celebrations August 15 and 16, 2026, to mark India’s 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of American independence.

A Tiranga Car Rally on August 15 was followed by a patriotic celebration on August 16.

Organizers saw it as a “powerful tribute to two nations that occupy a special place in the hearts of Indian Americans: India, their Janmabhoomi — the land of their birth, civilization and cultural heritage — and the United States, their Karmabhoomi — the land of opportunity, achievement and their adopted home.”

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The colorful Tiranga Car Rally filled the streets with the Indian tricolors of orange white and green, and the American Stars and Stripes adorning the vehicles. The air resonated with enthusiastic chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” “God Bless America,” and “Long Live America.”

Cultural, religious, service and community organizations participated, reflecting the diversity of Chicagoland’s Indian-American population. It also showed and FIA Chicago’s important role in the community, over the last more than 45 years of observing India’s Independence Day and Republic Day events, as well as charitable activities and civic initiatives.

On Sunday, August 16, some 200 community members, dignitaries, veterans, FIA leaders, families, youth and supporters gathered for the special program.

The venue displayed the Indian and American flags and portraits honoring national heroes, and the speech by FIA Chicago (1980) President Hemant Patel dwelt on how freedom was a concept to be remembered, preserved and passed on the next generation; that the celebrations should go beyond entertainment and provide opportunities to educate younger generations about patriotism, sacrifice, national service and responsible citizenship.

“Wishing you all a very Happy India Independence Day, and at the same time, we wish everyone in America a very happy 250th anniversary of American independence,” Patel told the community.

“Freedom Is Not Free” was the overarching message of the day – that behind the independence enjoyed by citizens today are generations of courageous men and women who made extraordinary sacrifices in defense of their nations and democratic ideals; that independence carries an obligation to protect liberty, democracy and human dignity for future generations.

The presence of veterans and distinguished guests gave this message added significance. Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillon’s presence and the launch of his book, “Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan,” added to the moment.

Chief Guest, outgoing Consul General of India Somnath Ghosh addressed the gathering dwelling on the significance of the day and the shared democratic values that strengthen the growing partnership between India and the United States. He also praised the Indian-American community for serving as a vital bridge between the two great nations and for its remarkable contributions to American society.

Speakers highlighted India’s progress in education, technology, infrastructure, defense, innovation and economic growth, and its place on the global stage.

The audience honored India’s national song,“Vande Mataram,” and adults and children presented other patriotic songs and cultural performances.

The celebration simultaneously paid tribute to the United States during the historic 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

FIA trustees and executives, veterans, community leaders, elected and public officials, cultural representatives and prominent members of Chicago’s diverse communities participated in the celebration.

Among those recognized was former Congresswoman of Illinois Melissa Bean, who is running for elections. She greeted the Indian-American community and praised the spirit of jointly commemorating the independence milestones of India and the United States.

Those present recognized how the FIA Chicago (1980)’s celebration captured the historic connection between the two seminal events