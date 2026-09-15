FIA Chicago (1980) Marks 25th Anniversary of 9/11 with Tribute and Educational Program

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CHICAGO, IL — September 13, 2026: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-Chicago), established in 1980, in a memorial meeting for victims of the 9/11 attack in 2001, called for education, vigilance, and united action against terrorism. The commemoration remembered the victims, honored the heroes and examined the continuing challenge of terrorism and violent extremism.

FIA trustees, executives, directors, delegates, community leaders, organizational representatives attended the program, which combined remembrance with discussion about the lessons of 9/11 and the responsibility to educate future generations.

The event began with the American National Anthem. A documentary on the September 11 attacks and terrorism in the years that followed, compiled by FIA-Chicago President Hemant Patel, was presented.

FIA Executive Amar Upadhyay led a moment of silence in memory of nearly 3,000 people killed in the September 11 attacks and victims of terrorism around the world.

Several participants described the documentary as eye-opening and thought-provoking.

The presentation generated discussion about whether younger generations fully understood what occurred on September 11, why the attacks remain historically significant and how terrorism continues to affect societies around the world.

Hemant Patel emphasized that remembering 9/11 should involve more than an annual ceremony. He called for greater education and an open, fact-based examination of terrorism, including the ideologies, financing, recruitment methods, organizational networks and other factors that can contribute to radicalization and extremist violence.

Patel expressed concern that propaganda, misinformation and incomplete knowledge can make it more difficult for communities to understand and confront extremist threats.

He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between peaceful members of religious communities and individuals or organizations advocating or committing violence. According to Patel, difficult discussions about extremism should be conducted responsibly and should not become a basis for prejudice against an entire religion or community. He also encouraged attendees to conduct their own research, consult credible and original sources where possible, and critically examine information presented through social media and political commentary.

Patel noted that despite extensive counterterrorism efforts undertaken by the United States and other countries since September 11, extremist organizations and methods have continued to evolve. He called for continued vigilance, education, cooperation and practical measures aimed at preventing radicalization and future attacks.

Dr. Manish Brahmbhatt encouraged attendees to participate responsibly in the democratic process and educate themselves about issues involving public safety and national security.

Community leaders Sanjay Vora and Vitthal Desai encouraged citizens to ask elected officials and political candidates substantive questions about how they would address terrorism, violent extremism, radicalization and threats to American communities.

Raja Babu encouraged participants to study religious and historical texts for themselves and consider their broader context rather than relying solely on interpretations presented by others.

During the program, FIA-Chicago executives passed a resolution condemning terrorism and extremist violence. FIA representatives said the resolution would be forwarded to appropriate government authorities as an expression of the organization’s opposition to terrorism and commitment to public safety and peaceful coexistence.

The evening concluded with a shared message: Remember the victims, honor the heroes, learn from history, educate future generations and work together to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

FIA-Chicago also paid tribute to the firefighters, police officers, emergency personnel, military members, medical professionals and ordinary citizens whose courage and sacrifice became enduring symbols of America’s response to September 11.

Twenty-five years later, FIA-Chicago emphasized that remembrance carries a responsibility to preserve the lessons of history while promoting vigilance, unity, education and peaceful civic engagement.

About FIA-Chicago.The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-Chicago), established in 1980, has served the Indian-American community for more than 45 years, promoting values of “Unity, Heritage, Service and Community.”

Representing more than 60 member organizations, FIA-Chicago organizes cultural, patriotic, educational and community-service initiatives throughout Chicagoland.