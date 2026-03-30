FIA-Chicago (1980) elects and appoints officebearers for 2026-2027

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The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-Chicago), an organization established 1980), and is considered one of the largest umbrella organizations of Indian Americans in the Midwest, held its annual General Council meeting, followed by elections and appointments, March 29, 2026.

President Hemant Patel welcomed attendees and briefly explained FIA’s mission.

Election Chair Dr. Bharat Barai and committee member Bhailal Patel, oversaw the procedures involved in the elections. The third member, Kanti S. Patel, was absent due to health reasons.

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FIA Trustees, Ex-Officio, Executives, Directors, and delegates were invited on stage one by one. Hemant Patel highlighted 22 events from the past 11 months, many of which were new initiatives. Treasurer Amar Upadhyay presented the financial report, showing impressive results—lower expenses and increased savings despite organizing 22 events, a press release from FIA said.

Dr. Barai was unanimously re-elected as Trustee-Director for the 2026–27 term by the Board of Directors, active trustees, Ex-Officio, Executives, Directors, delegates, and association representatives.

Hemant Patel was re-elected as President along with the following panel:

Hemant Patel – President

Anil Singh – Executive Vice President

Rohit Joshi – Vice President

Joy Shah – Vice President

Bhavesh Patel – Vice President

Arvind Ankleshwaria – Secretary

Amar Upadhyay – Treasurer

Yashaswini Desai – Joint Treasurer

Vira Adimulam – Joint Secretary

Election Chair and Trustee Director Dr. Barai administered the oath to the newly elected executives.

The new Executives appointed Directors and Delegates from various organizations. President Hemant Patel presented Amendment 4.0 for discussion. It was passed unanimously with two corrections.

Community leaders also proposed several initiatives, including a health fair, OCI visa camp, health clinic, and an updated FIA webpage.