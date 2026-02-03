FIA–Chicago 1980 and National India Hub lead protest against targeted killings of Hindus in Bangladesh

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Indian-American organizations urge international community to confront religious extremism and protect minority rights

Chicago, IL | January 31, 2026.The Federation of Indian Associations–Chicago 1980 (FIA–Chicago 1980), in collaboration with the National India Hub, organized a powerful public demonstration in Chicago condemning the targeted killings and systematic persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. The Chicago gathering formed part of coordinated protests held across the United States, uniting voices in a call for justice, accountability, and immediate global attention.

Community leaders, activists, and concerned citizens assembled to denounce the brutal attacks on innocent Hindus targeted solely for their religious identity. Speakers emphasized that these atrocities are neither isolated incidents nor relics of the past; they represent a persistent and escalating pattern of religious persecution.

Participants highlighted sobering historical and contemporary realities. Bangladesh once had nearly 34% religious minorities—including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains. Today, that figure has declined to barely 5%, raising urgent questions about the fate of millions over the past 75 years. Over the last two decades alone, the world has witnessed tens of thousands of terror incidents driven by religious hatred—evidence, speakers said, of an ideological war in which extremist religious ideologies fuel violence, persecution, and systematic brutality.

Leaders warned that silence and passivity enable genocide. Relying on others for protection, they noted, is not safety—it is a dangerous illusion. The community was urged to recognize the existential threats facing persecuted minorities and to respond with unity, resolve, and sustained advocacy.

“Comfort today can become catastrophe tomorrow,” speakers cautioned, underscoring the urgency of action.

While acknowledging that much more must be done to halt religious persecution worldwide, organizers stressed that raising a collective voice is the first and most immediate step. The international community, governments, and human-rights institutions were called upon to confront the root cause—violent religious ideology—and act decisively before further lives are lost.

The demonstration concluded with a renewed commitment to continued awareness campaigns, policy advocacy, and peaceful mobilization until justice and safety are secured for all persecuted communities.