Festival of Lights 2025 promises to shine bright at Carter Green

A Celebration of Unity, Culture, and Community Spirit in the Heart of Indiana

CARMEL, IN — October 10, 2025: The City of Carmel, in partnership with the Diwali Committee and local community leaders, proudly announces the second annual Diwali Festival of Lights, to be held at Carter Green on Saturday, October 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Following the remarkable success of last year’s inaugural celebration, which drew nearly 5,000 attendees, this year’s festival expands to a larger, more central venue — symbolizing not only the growing scale of the event but also the deepening embrace of cultural diversity in Carmel’s community life.

Diwali, or Deepavali, is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Traditionally celebrated with the illumination of lamps, sharing of sweets, and joyous family gatherings, Diwali represents the spirit of renewal and unity.

Carmel City Councilor Dr. Anita Joshi, the first Indian-American to hold this elected office, has led a dedicated team of volunteers and city staff in planning and execution of this event, as well as several other cultural events in Carmel for a variety of communities.

Volunteer organizer Sujata Barai Chugh, an attorney and civic leader who serves as a member of the City of Carmel’s Diwali Planning Committee, expressed excitement about the new venue and the festival’s evolution:

“This move to Carter Green is truly historic for us. It reflects the growing enthusiasm and support of our diverse community. We are very grateful to the City of Carmel for sharing in our vision and helping make this celebration inclusive and vibrant.”

Co-organizer and community volunteer Karen Vohra emphasized the cultural and emotional essence of the festival:

“Diwali is the Festival of Lights, but it’s more than that — it’s a time for joy, reflection, and connection. It’s when we come together to celebrate good over evil, love over hate, and unity in diversity.”

Highlights of the 2025 Carmel Diwali Festival:The festival promises an unforgettable evening filled with culture, color, and community spirit:

Live Cultural Performances: Continuous dance, music, and artistic presentations from talented performers across Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Zionsville, and Greenwood.

Diwali-Themed Huts & Vendors: Over 20 vendors offering authentic Indian cuisine, sweets, crafts, and festival merchandise.

Children’s Art & Activity Zone: A family-friendly area designed for kids to engage in Diwali-inspired creativity.

Exclusive “Palladiscope” Light Show: A stunning visual display to conclude the evening, symbolizing the festival’s radiant spirit.

Organizer Anindita Sen, founder of the Nrityangan Kathak Academy in Carmel,highlighted the importance of showcasing homegrown talent:

“There’s so much creativity and energy within our community. We’re thrilled to feature local artists who embody the very essence of Diwali — joy, collaboration, and cultural pride.”

A Shared Celebration for All: The Carmel Diwali Festival is designed to be a welcoming celebration for everyone — regardless of background.

“This festival isn’t just for the Indian community; it’s for the entire Carmel community and beyond,” said Chugh. “It’s about discovering what unites us — our love for light, color, food, and friendship.”

Dr. Joshi, along with Mayor Sue Finkam, will join the community at this celebration, reaffirming the city’s commitment to cultural inclusion and civic unity.

About the City of Carmel, Indiana:Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #2 Best Place to Live in the U.S., Carmel is known for its vibrant neighborhoods, outstanding schools, and thriving business community. The city continues to lead in celebrating cultural diversity through events like Diwali, which exemplify its motto: “Carmel — Built for Big Dreams.”

For more information, visit http://www.carmel.in.gov