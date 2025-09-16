Festival of Joy 2025 transforms downtown Bloomington, Ill., with color, culture, and community

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Downtown Bloomington, Illinois, came alive in a kaleidoscope of sights, sounds, and flavors as more than 1,500 attendees gathered on September 7, 2025, at Museum Square for the 15th annual Festival of Joy – Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra.

From 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the streets echoed with music, dance, and devotion, celebrating a 3,000-year-old Indian tradition brought vibrantly to life in the heart of the Midwest.

Organized by the Hare Krishna Community of Bloomington-Normal, inspired by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), the festival blended spirituality, culture, and community into an unforgettable experience of unity and joy.

The centerpiece of the festival, the Ratha Yatra Chariot Parade, drew inspiration from the legendary street festival of Jagannath Puri in India. Bloomington’s Main Street was transformed into a spiritual procession, with a flower-adorned chariot carrying the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra. Accompanied by the beats of clay drums, cymbals, and chanting, the parade united children, elders, and families in a moving celebration of devotion.

The festival opened with a warm welcome from emcees Surabhi and Vikhyath, followed by community leaders including Bloomington Mayor Dan Brady, Police Chief Jamal Simington, and His Holiness Romapada Swami. Mayor Brady symbolically swept the streets in an act of humility, honoring the ancient customs of Ratha Yatra. Chief Simington highlighted the city’s commitment to public safety and community partnerships, while Romapada Swami delivered an inspiring keynote on the spiritual significance of the celebration.

The community also honored Mandava Venkateswara Rao and Manasa Rao for decades of dedicated service to Bloomington-Normal.

Throughout the afternoon, Museum Square was alive with interactive cultural activities: henna artistry, sari and turban draping, arts and crafts, yoga sessions, and the “Check Your Spiritual Quotient” booth. The Taste of India food court delighted visitors with authentic vegetarian cuisine, while a free dinner service provided more than 900 complimentary meal boxes.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Colorful performances on stage included dances by the Bhakti Kids, traditional devotional dramas, and a Bharatanatyam and Carnatic vocal recital by Sita Vakkalanka. Classical dances, mridanga drumming, and a closing kirtan brought the crowd into collective mantra meditation.

The festival’s success was made possible with the support of partners including Sewa International, whose volunteers have served refreshments at the event for over a decade, along with contributions from local institutions such as the McLean County Museum of History, Visit BN, and area businesses.

Since its modest beginnings in 2010, the Festival of Joy has blossomed into one of Bloomington’s most anticipated cultural celebrations. Its move downtown in 2023, backed by Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, expanded its reach and diversity, drawing visitors from across Illinois and beyond.

As festival co-organizer Prakash Chincholikar reflected, “We have a lot more in common than what divides us.” Fellow organizer Poorvi Shah added, “Make sure you participate—that’s when you truly feel the joy.”