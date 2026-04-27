Festival of Colors Brings Community Together at Holi 2026 Celebration in Passaic Park

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PASSAIC, NJ — The vibrant spirit of Holi, the traditional Indian Festival of Colors, came alive at Passaic Park as members of the Indian American community and local leaders gathered for a joyful celebration hosted by Rana Samaj USA.

Organized under the leadership of President Bharat Rana, the Holi 2026 event drew families, children and community members from across the region, celebrating the arrival of spring with music, colors and cultural pride.

Holi, widely known as the Festival of Colors, marks the end of winter and the beginning of a new season filled with renewal, energy and hope. Addressing attendees, Rana highlighted the deeper meaning of the festival, describing it as a time for reconciliation and unity.

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“Holi is more than just colors,” he said. “It is a social reset where we let go of past differences, forgive one another and begin again with joy and positivity.”

The celebration also reflected the rich cultural and spiritual roots of the festival. Organizers shared the story of Prahlad and Holika, symbolizing the triumph of devotion and truth over evil, as well as the playful traditions of Radha and Krishna, whose celebration of colors represents love beyond boundaries and differences. As participants joyfully applied gulal to one another, the message of equality and togetherness was clearly visible.

For Rana Samaj USA, the annual Holi gathering serves not only as a festive occasion but also as a cultural bridge for the next generation. “It is important for our children growing up in America to understand and experience our traditions,” Rana noted. “At the same time, we are proud to share this celebration with our neighbors and the broader community.”

The event was attended by several prominent local leaders, reflecting strong community engagement and support. Among those present were Congresswoman Nellie Pou, New Jersey State Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie, Passaic County Commissioner Orlando Cruz, Clifton City Councilman Tony Latona, and Clifton City Council candidate Dr. Assad Mujtaba, who joined in the festivities and interacted with attendees.

Community partnerships also played a key role in the success of the event. Sponsor Bina Shah of Honest Restaurant in Clifton was recognized for her support in making the celebration possible.

With music, dancing and bursts of bright colors filling the park, the Holi 2026 celebration stood as a testament to the values of faith, love and unity. As participants left covered in color and smiles, the festival once again reinforced its timeless message — that in celebration, community and humanity come together as one.