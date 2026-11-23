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The Stamford Ferguson Library, in Connecticut, supported by Stamford Mayor’s Multicultural Council and organized by GOPIO-CT held Diwali celebrations. More than 200 attendees and over 50 performers, attended, including GOPIO-CT Executive Committee members.

GOPIO-CT President Mahesh Jhangiani, welcomed everyone and reiterated that the program celebrated Indian culture and heritage as well as community, friendship, and mutual understanding.

He urged everyone to support the Sewa Diwali initiative by donating non-perishable food items to help struggling families as Thanksgiving and Christmas arrive.

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GOPIO secretary Mirat Joshi, the MC extraordinaire for the event kept the audience engaged, sharing trivia about Diwali as well answering audience queries.

Sushanth Krishnamurthy, Prasad Chintalapudi, Meera Banta, Anita Mathur, Jyothi Sushanth, Bina Joshi and Yashasvi Jhangiani, coordinators for the program from the GOPIO team, helped make it a welcome venue.

The event featured cultural performances, traditional Henna art, and Indian snacks, drawing residents from across Fairfield County to celebrate the Festival of Lights. The entertainment ensemble included Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Andhra Natyam, Folk, Gidda, Bollywood, some Katseye and of course Pokito, the latest Bhangra-Reggaeton crossover by Daddy Yankee and Diljit Dosanjh, a press release from GOPIO-CT said.

There was representation from Vani Natyalam, Nataraja Arts Dance school, Bollyon, Hindi-USA, MASConn, Danzart by Nimi, TAWCT, Sonica academy as well as from mom-and-pop dance enthusiasts.

Yelena Klompus, the cultural programs manager at the Ferguson Library along with her team Dante, Spencer and Fernando provided logistical support which helped the program run flawlessly. Pilar Pelaez, the executive chair of the Stamford Mayor’s Multicultural Council also attended.

“So beautiful, Colorful, Mesmerizing, Dazzling, Well organized” were just some of the feedback from the attendees.