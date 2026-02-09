Federation of Indian Associations hosts successful 43rd Dance Pe Chance event

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-NY-NJ-CT-NE) held its flagship annual Dance Pe Chance (DPC) event Saturday, February 7, 2026. This 43rd edition of the cultural event was held in the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey.

This year’s edition featured nearly 870 performers from 18 leading dance academies, presenting 31 performances across Minor, Junior, Senior, and Adult categories, a press release from FIA said.

Judges for the event included well-known cultural personalities including Bollywood actress Padmini Kolhapure, choreographer Supriya Doshi, and classical dance exponent Antima Chakraborty.

The event also celebrated India’s 77th Republic Day which fell on January 26, and the 150th anniversary of the patriotic Indian anthem,Vande Mataram.

A press release from FIA estimated more than 2,200 people attended the event including dignitaries, community leaders, and family members of the participants, as well as supporters, who witnessed Indian classical, folk, Bollywood, and contemporary dance forms performed on stage.

National anthems of US and India jumpstarted the event. Leaders of FIA highlighted the organization’s mission and accomplishments. DPC Chair Priti Ray-Patel reflected on the four-decade legacy of Dance Pe Chance. FIA President Sreekanth Akkapalli outlined key milestones of the year and emphasized the vital role of volunteers. FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya spoke about FIA’s continued growth as a unifying force for the Indian diaspora.

FIA’s 2026 Executive Committee was sworn in by India’s Consul General in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan who commended FIA for continuing to expand the scale and impact of the event and outlined expanded consular services available to meet the evolving needs of the Indian diaspora.

India’s Deputy Consul General in NY Vishal J. Harsh also attended, extending his support to the community and acknowledging FIA’s continued commitment to cultural preservation and diaspora engagement.

Emcees Mamta Narula and Srishti Narula kept the audience engaged through the evening.

Broadway-style production elements—including a massive LED backdrop, immersive lighting, and elaborate costumes-enhanced the varied performances on stage.

During the grand finale, more than 100 volunteers were recognized for their contributions, followed by the awards ceremony honoring winners in categories such as Best Choreography, Thematic Innovation, and Outstanding Spirit.

Planning is already underway for the 44th Edition in 2027, promising an even more spectacular celebration, organizers said in the press release. They also attributed the success of the event to the support from businesses, foundations, and media organizations like Parikh Worldwide Media and ITV Gold, among numerous others.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-NY-NJ-CT-NE): is one of the oldest and largest non-profit umbrella organizations representing Indian Americans in the northeastern United States.

LIST OF WINNERS AT FIA’S 43RD DANCE PE CHANCE HELD FEB. 7, 2026