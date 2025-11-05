Federation of Indian Associations Chicago celebrates Diwali, announces new executive team

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Chicago celebrated the Festival of Lights at its Annual Board Meeting and Diwali Gala on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Chicago SW, Burr Ridge, hosted by hotelier Vishal Thakkar. Themed “Sitare Zameen Par: Desi Treats & Diwali Lights,” the event included Bollywood glamour, cultural performances, and the unveiling of FIA’s newly elected executive team of 2026.

More than 150 distinguished guests, dignitaries, and community leaders filled the ballroom. The lively beats of Mehul Adhikari’s dhol infused the venue with festive cheer.

FIA Founder and Chairman Sunil Shah welcomed everyone and wished them a Happy Diwali. “FIA stands today as the largest and most dynamic Indian organization in Chicagoland — a symbol of unity, service, and celebration,” he said, commending President Anu Malhotra for her leadership. “Anu has been one of the most outstanding presidents FIA has ever had,” Shah added, earning a standing ovation.

Shah also acknowledged past leaders including Mukesh Shah, Rita Singh, Dr. Kamal Patel, Onkar Singh Sangha, Hitesh Gandhi, Pratibha Jairath, and Vinita Gulabani, and extended special appreciation to Vice Chairman Neil Khot for his dedication and his ongoing congressional campaign in Illinois’ 8th District.

Taking the stage to resounding applause, President Anu Malhotra thanked her team, saying, “Together, we didn’t just host events — we created memories built on teamwork, trust, and community love.” She highlighted FIA’s record-breaking year with a presentation showcasing cultural events, Independence Day parades, and health camps. Malhotra honored 27 volunteers as “FIA Ambassadors,” with special recognition to Falguni Sukhadia for her exceptional service.

Vice Chairman Neil Khot commended Malhotra’s leadership and reiterated his commitment to public service, earning enthusiastic support from attendees.

The highlight of the evening was the formal introduction of the FIA Dream Team 2026. For the first time, FIA appointed dual presidents — Altaf Bukhari and Richa Chand — a widely applauded move. The new leadership team includes Senior Executive VP Sonia Luther, Executive VPs Chintan Patel, Ajanta Sharma, and Prashant Mehta, and a team of Vice Presidents, Secretaries, and Cultural leaders. “The Dream Team 2026 reflects passion, diversity, and purpose,” said Malhotra.

As the formalities concluded, the evening transformed into a celebration with performances by Bollywood playback singer Abbas Ali Mirza and Paulami Mazumdar of SaReGaMaPa fame, followed by high-energy music from DJ Melody Mahesh Kumar. Guests sang, danced, and celebrated under bright lights. Photographer Ramesh Punatar captured the night’s magic.

The event closed with a joyful group celebration for FIA members’ October–November birthdays. Vipul Srivastav described the evening in the following words, “Tonight was not just a meeting—it was a movie, a melody, and a movement.”