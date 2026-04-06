Federation of Gujarati Associations USA meets PM Modi

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New Delhi / Orlando, Florida:Historic engagement underscores growing global influence of Gujarati diaspora; United Gujarati Convention 2026 announced as flagship international gathering

As Gujaratis worldwide continue to shape industries and communities, initiatives like these reinforce their role as a powerful bridge between India and the world.

In a significant milestone highlighting the expanding global footprint of the Gujarati diaspora, a high-level delegation from the Federation of Gujarati Associations of USA (FOGAUSA) held a formal meeting with Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The meeting marked a moment of strategic dialogue between India’s leadership and one of its most influential overseas communities. Discussions centered on both long-standing challenges faced by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and forward-looking initiatives aimed at strengthening India–U.S. diaspora engagement.

Key Issues Raised by FOGAUSA:The delegation presented a comprehensive overview of systemic challenges impacting overseas Indians, particularly Gujaratis residing in North America:

Aadhaar Card Accessibility:Limitations preventing NRIs from obtaining or maintaining Aadhaar credentials, affecting access to services.

Banking & Financial Barriers:Complex compliance requirements and transaction restrictions impacting seamless financial operations.

Property Ownership & Inheritance Issues:Legal and procedural hurdles in managing real estate and succession matters in India.

Digital Access Constraints:Limited availability of India-based digital platforms for NRIs, including authentication challenges.

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FOGAUSA leaders emphasized that addressing these issues would significantly enhance ease of living and strengthen economic participation among overseas Indians.

Visionary Proposal: Vibrant Gujarat Summit – USA Edition

In a forward-thinking move, the delegation proposed organizing a U.S.-based edition of the globally acclaimed Vibrant Gujarat Summit, aimed at:Strengthening bilateral trade and investment,Promoting Gujarat as a global business hub,Creating direct engagement platforms between U.S. investors and Indian industries.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the proposal and acknowledged the vital role of the diaspora in advancing India’s global partnerships.

Government Response:Prime Minister Modi reassured the delegation that the Government of India is actively working toward resolving NRI-related challenges through policy reforms and digital innovation initiatives. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to maintaining strong, inclusive ties with its global diaspora.

DIASPORA POWER SNAPSHOT:Gujarati Presence in North America:United States: 1.2 – 1.4 million,Canada: 250,000 – 300,000,Total North America: ~1.7 million.

This vibrant and influential community plays a critical role across sectors including business, healthcare, technology, education, and public service, contributing significantly to both their adopted countries and India.

FEATURE STORY:United Gujarati Convention 2026: A Global Celebration of Culture, Commerce, and Community

Orlando, Florida | May 22–25, 2026:FOGAUSA proudly announces the United Gujarati Convention 2026, a premier international gathering set to take place at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.

This landmark four-day event will bring together thousands of Gujaratis from across North America and around the world, offering a dynamic platform to celebrate cultural heritage while fostering future opportunities in business, leadership, and community engagement.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Cultural Extravaganza:Spectacular Garba & Raas Nights.Live performances by internationally acclaimed artists.Showcases of traditional Gujarati fashion, music, and arts.

Business & Networking मंच:Large-scale trade exhibitions.nvestor and entrepreneur networking sessions.Dedicated startup innovation platform.

Community & Youth Forums:Leadership development sessions for youth,Expert panels on business, technology, and. global trends.Inspirational keynote addresses from prominent leaders.

Family & Lifestyle Experiences:Engaging kids’ competitions and activities.Authentic Gujarati culinary experiences.Social mixers and community networking events.

PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT: REGISTER NOW – LIMITED EARLY BIRD OFFER: $200 per person (First 2,000 attendees only).Trade show booths available for businesses.Souvenir advertisement opportunities open May 22–25, 2026

Orlando, Florida