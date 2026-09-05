FBI Director Kash Patel Announces Alleged Fraudster Manjit Singh Bedi Nabbed In India

Bedi, 65, of Tacoma, Washington, was added to the FBI’s new Most Wanted Fraudsters list along with two other cases from the FBI Tampa and Los Angeles field offices, on the warrant for his arrest.

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Bedi was wanted for his alleged involvement in a benefits fraud scheme that defrauded the U.S. government of at least $600,000 between March 2024 and June 2025. Bedi operated a small grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, called Asian Grocery Store. He purportedly sold food to participants of the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP) through their EBT cards.

“However, instead of selling participants food, Bedi is alleged to have swiped their cards and given them cash, keeping half of the proceeds for himself. After being indicted for wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, Bedi was allowed to appear in court without being arrested. He was ordered to give up his passport and remain in Washington state. However, Bedi soon drove across the border to Canada and then fled to India,” the September 3 press release said.

Bedi is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

On May 21, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Bedi in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, Tacoma, Washington, after he was charged with violations of conditions of supervision.

The FBI launched the Most Wanted Fraudsters list with 8 individuals on June 4, 2026, a new wanted list dedicated to publicly identifying individuals charged with defrauding the American people.

The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.