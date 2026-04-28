Father of the Bride – Drury Lane Theater

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OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL

This time from April 8 to May 31, 2026, the Drury Lane Theater has once again set the stage with an exceptional rendition of the classic comedy, “Father of the Bride” – a hilarious yet bittersweet play. Stage setup, costume design, family dynamic and ambiance reminded us of the 1950s. Written by Caroline Francke and based on the novel Father of the Bride, this production is really entertaining as family-oriented comedy. The humor of wedding mishaps and wedding planners acting and comedy keeps you laughing.

Drury Lane Theater of Oakbrook, IL, founded by Tony DeSantis around 70 years ago, continues to uphold its reputation for producing world-class theater. The venue consistently offers some of the finest family-friendly entertainment and our experience with this marvelous production solidified this reputation.

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With a rich history of more than 2000 productions and an impressive nomination count of over 360 Joseph Jefferson Awards, Drury Lane Theater continues to be a stalwart in the world of performing arts. The theater promises more excitement this summer, with the upcoming play, “Nunsense” featuring the nuns from Little Sisters of Hoboken, and “Buddy – the Buddy Holly Story” which chronicles the life and music of rock and roll Buddy.

For further information:

Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Ln., Oakbrook Terrace, IL 630-530-0111, drurylanetheater.com

Lina Shah is a Freelance Writer, Editor, Teacher, Social Worker, Financial Professional, a multi-talented suburban Chicagoland wife and a mother of two, who also enjoys cooking, social gathering, and event planning.