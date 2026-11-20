- ADVERTISEMENT -



My dear friend,

Greetings! As I prepare to conclude my tenure as Consul General of India in New York and move on to my next assignment in New Delhi, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warmth, friendship, cooperation and unwavering support throughout my tenure.

It has been a privilege and an honour to engage with the friends of India and members of the vibrant Indian diaspora, distinguished stakeholders, academicians, scholars, professionals and friends of India across our Consular jurisdiction. The numerous interactions, meaningful collaborations and memorable engagements will remain cherished memories.

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Your enthusiasm, commitment and partnership have greatly enriched our collective efforts to strengthen India-US ties and advance our shared aspirations. I am deeply grateful for the trust, goodwill and affection extended to me in discharging my responsibilities as Consul General.

As I bid farewell, I carry with me fond memories of my time in New York. I wish you and your family good health, happiness and continued success. I look forward to staying connected and hope our paths cross again.

With warm regards and heartfelt gratitude,

Amb. Binaya S. Pradhan

Consul General of India

New York