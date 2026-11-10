Far-Right Disrupts Diwali Celebration in Seattle

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Far-Right protesters disrupted a community celebration of Diwali in Seattle, November 8, 2026, that grabbed headlines and was condemned by Indian American leaders.

US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and other prominent Indian Americans condemned the actions of American far-right activist Jake Lang who barged into the gathering where children were performing Indian classical dance, carrying placards reading ‘Deport all Dotheads’.

Jaypal in a post on X said, “I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display.

Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it.

This hateful display has no place in our city or this country.”

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Reacting to the incident, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, said the festival of Diwali, which symbolises the victory of light over darkness, should also serve as a reminder of the need to stand against hatred and discrimination targeting Hindu Americans. ANI reported a post on X, in which Krishnamoorti said, “Today is Diwali…Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today. Today is supposed to celebrate the victory of light over darkness. But that victory is not automatic.”

Referring to the slogans raised during the disruption, he added, “When people are chanting stop “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians” and other hateful anti-Indian and anti-Hindu slogans, you know we have a lot of work to do.” Calling for collective action against religious and racial hatred, Krishnamoorthi further said, “Let’s proudly light a lamp today for Diwali, but resolve that we have to stamp out this hate directed toward Hindus and anyone. Thank you Rep. Pramila Jayapal for highlighting as well.”

Prominent Indian American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria called the action ‘pure

bigotry’ and said that racial slurs against Hindus had no place in America.

“Absolutely disgusting. Jake Lang and Thomas Allen storming a peaceful Diwali

celebration in Seattle with signs reading “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu

Replacement of Christians” is pure hate and bigotry. Diwali is a festival of light, family,

and joy — not a threat. Targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with racial slurs

and conspiracy rhetoric has no place in this country. We stand against this racism and for

the right of every American to celebrate their heritage freely. #StopAsianHate.”

Another Indian American organization, the Coalition of Hindus of North America advised

all community members to continue being vigilant against such attacks.

“Community Alert for Seattle and surrounding areas! Hinduphobic bigotry on open

display as activists Jake Lang and Thomas Allen burst in to disrupt a Hindu Diwali

celebration where children are performing, holding signs such as “Deport all Dotheads”

and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians”. Thankfully, there were others who didn’t

tolerate this and removed them from the premises. We condemn such actions and advise

community members to stay vigilant while celebrating Diwali, as these activists have

announced plans to disrupt other celebrations,” CoHNA said in a post on X.

In his post on X, Lang said, “We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS

@ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn’t like our “Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!!

Hindus flipped Texas blue. ‘#$%’ them.”

Speaking outside the celebration venue Lang said, “We were demonstrating our First

Amendment against the replacement of Christians by Hindus in the state of Texas, the

state of Washington and a bunch of Indians and white liberals just swarmed us and

attacked us…They hit me. They broke my flag… This is what’s happening in America,” ANI reported.

Lang who runs his organization called White Replacement was a participant in the

January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack for which he has served four years in jail. He was

pardoned by US President Donald Trump on the first day of his second presidency in

2025.